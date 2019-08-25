Thirty bucks for two lives? Plea deal akin to bargain basement justice

The cost of human life in Mercer County appears to have plummeted to bargain basement prices. Think Blue Light Special, with value club card, and, maybe, a coupon.
We learned last week that a truck driver charged in an August 2018 crash in which two West Virginia Turnpike workers were killed was quietly adjudicated on the anniversary date of the collision.
The accident occurred near Camp Creek on Interstate 77 at mile marker 22.5 — ground zero of a treacherous section of the turnpike known by some as “The Red Zone.”
The Ohio truck driver was in a semi with double trailers when he crashed into two West Virginia Parkways Authority vehicles, a trailer and three turnpike employees, according to a criminal complaint by West Virginia State Police Cpl. C.I. Fields.
Nathan Thompson, 32, and Richard Lambert, 23, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A third person, Ethan Kestner, 19, was also injured, but survived,
James Richard Crandall, 53, of Reesville, Ohio, the driver of the semi, was originally charged with two counts of negligent homicide, one count of failure to maintain control, reckless driving, unsafe vehicle and following too closely.
Fields said in his criminal complaint that Crandall failed to allow ample distance to safely reduce speed. It was also later determined that the second trailer’s brakes were disengaged at the time of the crash.
One would think a collision of this magnitude would carry serious consequences.
It didn’t.
Crandall was fined a whopping $30 and has to pay court costs.
Yes, thirty bucks.
Two lives for the price of dinner and drinks at Applebee’s.
•••
As part of his deal, Crandall pleaded guilty to reckless driving and operation of a vehicle without required equipment or in an unsafe condition.
The negligent homicide and speeding charges were dismissed.
Court documents show the state agreed to no jail time.
It was, some would say, an incredibly generous plea deal on the part of Mercer County officials.
Imagine that.
Twenty-five dollars for the reckless driving and an extra $5 for the vehicle equipment charge.
Thirty bucks.
On an unrelated note, I paid more than $100 for a speeding ticket I received on Fancy Gap Mountain last year.
I am not complaining. I earned that ticket with a heavy foot, and humbly and apologetically accepted the consequences of my actions.
Consequences may be the key word in that sentence.
•••
I am not unsympathetic to the truck driver. I am sure he had no intent to cause the deaths of the turnpike workers. It will be a heavy cross to bear for the remainder of his life.
But I am also extremely conscious of the fact that the turnpike workers also had friends, family and loved ones.
What message does $30 send?
Does that cover a lifetime of holidays and special occasions? Decades of sadness? Rivers of tears?
It’s impossible to put a dollar figure on grief, but justice should come with a price.
•••
The case apparently came down to “willful indifference” — or a lack thereof.
At least that’s what Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler told reporter Greg Jordan when asked about the plea deal.
“After evaluating all the evidence in the case, we decided we could not make a case that the evidence would show that he had acted with willful indifference for the safety of others,” Sitler said. “It was a terrible situation, an accident in a very hazardous stretch of road and the best we could hope for was to get the reckless driving rather than the negligent homicide.”
“Evidence did not support willful indifference to the safety of others,” Sitler added. “That’s a necessary element of negligent homicide.”
•••
I have read these quotes at least 20 times since they first appeared in our paper last week.
The words sound very official, and judicial.
They bring to mind the scales of justice, with an unfortunate statutory weight tipping the load against our noble and naive belief of right and wrong.
But I don’t buy it.
What I believe is that our county officials will too often hide behind legal verbiage in an effort to take the most quick and convenient route to closing a case.
Even if reckless driving was the best charge that would stick (and I have serious doubts about that), this crime carries a possible penalty of five to 90 days in jail and a $25 to $100 fine.
The equipment charge alone can lead to a jail sentence of up to 10 days.
Yet we get thirty bucks.
•••
I do not know why this plea deal was given.
However, I do know the result: insanity and sorrow derived from an unconscionable blend of apparent dysfunction and easy-does-it justice that masquerades as the norm behind the walls of the Mercer County courthouse.
Victims, and their families, deserve better.
Two lives are worth more than thirty bucks.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.