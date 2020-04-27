I can clearly hear my mother shout.
“Boy, get back on that computer and finish your work!”
Well, if I would have had a computer when I was in school.
And if we would have experienced a pandemic and had to rely on remote learning.
She would have yelled a lot, and probably to little avail.
If a pandemic hit when I was a student in pubic schools, remote learning was not an option, and even if it had been I probably would not have learned a thing.
Just being honest.
As an adult I can work from home and get the job done, and can take classes via computer, but there would have been no way I would have had the attention span or the motivation to be responsible enough to do a lot of work on my own as a student, work I didn’t particularly want to do anyway.
Yes, I am sure some students would have, the more serious, conscientious ones, but the truth is, that would account for only a handful.
Actually, only two or three of the girls in my class.
Well, okay, Connie Elmore was a serous girl and she would have for sure.
The boys? Forget about it.
Most of us, especially youth, need structure. When I was in class with other students and a teacher, I did fine and was a good student.
But we were a captive audience in that environment. And I certainly realized the value of it.
There was no alternative so a student with even a modicum of common sense and ambition would at least try to get something out of it. Well, at least that’s the way it was at one time.
I used to teach, I know teachers and my best friend is a teacher. Believe me, it is difficult enough to teach in that captive environment, especially with older students. Those common sense and ambition factors seem to have deteriorated in many youth over the years.
And remote learning requires a great degree of self-discipline. Keeping kids off their cellphones is a challenge in and of itself.
Left to their own devices, well, self-discipline is more fantasy than reality.
Don’t get me wrong.
The technology available for remote learning is a fantasy that became reality, and many students have the self-discipline to learn and grow by using it.
However, for the majority of students, I really don’t think it is a realistic option for any significant degree of remote learning and never will be.
There simply is no substitute for a class and a teacher, in one room, focused.
That direct contact, the human to human interaction, is priceless and can never be duplicated on a computer screen.
In fact, studies are already showing that a reliance on social media has a detrimental impact on learning, from being a distraction to the use of proper language and grammar.
Everything is short-circuited, tending to lower the tolerance for delayed gratification and minimizing the rewards of the intrinsic value of learning and working toward a goal.
I know educators are touting the plan in place for remote learning during the pandemic and teachers are doing their best to make it work.
But my guess is that, for most students, these last two-and-a-half months of this school year will not bring anywhere close to the results that in-class teaching does.
I was a pretty good student and well-behaved and really wanted to learn.
If I would have had to rely on my own motivation and focus to learn remotely, though, I just can’t see it happening. I would have learned some, but not even in the ballpark of what I would have learned in a classroom.
Besides, my poor mother would have been hoarse quickly and without a voice to yell at me, well, I don’t even want to think about what would have happened.
Nervous breakdown comes to mind.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
