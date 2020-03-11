There is nothing wrong with planting a single tree, or a dozen more

A couple of years ago, I decided to go green. Well, not really. But I did plant a whole bunch of trees.
In fact, I bought so many trees that I lost track of how many I had planted, or how much money I had spent on those trees. I bought trees from Tractor Supply, Rural King, Lowe’s and the Grants Supermarkets in Princeton and Green Valley. Most came from the Bluefield area stores, but I also remember buying several trees at Lowe’s in Claypool Hill, Lowe’s in Beckley and the Tractor Supply store in Claypool Hill.
Some of the trees were on sale when I bought them. For example, I remember the Lowe’s store in Bluefield, Va., having a great after Christmas sale on several of the evergreen trees. I recall buying a bunch of them during that great sale.
The biggest challenge was getting some of those larger trees into the back of my Jeep Patriot. Some of the trees I had purchased at the Grants stores in Green Valley and Princeton were quite large. For a while, the back hatch area of my Jeep was littered with dirt, leaves and pines from trees that I was hauling around.
Of course, all of the trees looked a lot smaller once they were placed in the ground, even the larger ones. You have to dig a pretty good-sized hole in order for a tree to grow and thrive.
I do remember a friendly neighborhood dog watching me each time I planted a tree. He seemed genuinely perplexed as to why I kept digging these large holes in the ground. He also would sniff out each tree before it was placed in the ground.
So why did I plant all of these trees?
No, I wasn’t on a campaign to save the world by going green or anything like that. I was simply working to establish property lines in an area where no fencing or related boundaries had been installed.
Most of the trees did well, although I remember that one actually looked as if it had died a year after it was planted. That was kind of sad, but maybe it has since bounced back. I don’t know. I hope it survived.
I no longer live in that area. Someone else owns the property now. But I do drive by that house every morning on my way to work, and I can’t help but slow down and look at all of my trees. Well, I guess they aren’t technically my trees anymore, but I purchased and planted all of them. So there is somewhat of a sentimental connection there. I hope they all survive and grow into large, healthy trees.
They look to be getting larger, at least from the roadway. They are certainly bigger now than they were when I had originally planted them a couple of years ago. So that’s a good thing. I guess my trees are doing well.
Nowadays, when I see a good sale on trees and holiday evergreens, it is hard to walk away without purchasing one. Sadly, I don’t have a need for additional trees at the moment. Maybe in the future, but not right now. I’m currently surrounded by trees, so more are not needed.
Still, I think everyone should plant a tree, or two, in life. Doing so is a rewarding experience. It’s also an opportunity to be environmentally friendly. Call it going green if you choose.
The city of Bluefield, as far as I know, is still considered a Tree City. And school children across the region will normally plant trees during Arbor Day each spring.
I remember also planting a tree my mother had purchased before her passing back in 2011. It is located somewhere on the family property. That tree, too, should be pretty big by now.
One day I hope to plant a tree again. Maybe if I come across another good sale, where trees are significantly marked down, I will buy one or two. I’m sure if I look hard enough I can find someplace to plant them.
One thing is certain. No one can accuse me of not being environmentally friendly.
I don’t have a green thumb. But I have planted my fair share of trees over the years. And that’s gotta count for something. Right?
