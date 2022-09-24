All right, let me admit it – I am proud of my handwriting. It does not matter whether printed or cursive. That comes from my mother, I am pleased to say. She taught me to write long before I ever darkened the door of any school room. As a teacher now in a public school it is my (almost) daily message: when the parents get it “right” then school goes much better. In those old days when today’s senior citizens grew up it was almost always the case that children could write before they went to school. Kindergarten was only a word to rural children and so much of their early learning came at the knee of Mother.
Still, there are those today (maybe mothers and fathers) who might say that writing with one’s hand(s) no longer matters. With a respectfully opposite opinion, handwriting has and does and will matter in this world.
For many years, as a NASCAR reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph it was my privilege to attend some massive events from many states east of the Mississippi. One of the rules was that media types were not to ask for autographs. Every now and then, such as at an all-star race or some event that was not an “official” race day, those rules were relaxed and we writers would sneak a chance to get some of those well-known drivers to put a signature on a program or card or piece of paper.
That happened to me once at Rockingham, North Carolina, otherwise known as “The Rock” and proudly proclaimed by ownership as the fastest one-mile track in the world. Whether or not that was true, it was and remains one of my favorites even though it is no longer a regular stop on the circuit. Anyway, I found a poster for the upcoming race at that time and decided since it was qualifying day I would get as many drivers as possible to sign it.
Well, everyone could see from a mile away Richard Petty’s flowing script unlike any other and that was a given. Richard always said he not paid a lot of attention to his handwriting until he came into the public eye but once he did he wanted to give the fans something to remember. He attended a business school and perfected that famous signature.
- One that I perhaps most fondly remember, though, was the legendary Junior Johnson’s. He did not use a magic marker (Sharpie) but a plain old fountain pen and he carefully signed his name. It was fine penmanship and I complimented him. He thanked me and said he owed it to the fans to write so that it could be read and not scrawled down in five seconds in a manner that no could tell what his name was. He told me his parents had given him his name and he was proud of it. He grinned and concluded that if he wrote a sloppy signature he was “sure that his third grade teacher would come back and beat his @#%$# if he made a mess of his handwriting.”
Earlier this week I found a delightful article by Drew Gilpin Faust concerning handwriting. Faust, an educator, lamented that in a recent class studying Civil War manuscripts at least one of his students could not decipher the comments written in cursive (what the old timers used to call “long hand”) and so were not able to get as much from the lesson as had been hoped for. A show of hands revealed to him that nearly three-quarters of the class could not read cursive, either.
When he asked his high-level students how they did signatures, they told him they combined what little they had seen of cursive with a few creative squiggles and lines and came up with a hybrid version of a written signature.
The article goes on to point out that along about 2010, cursive writing was taken out of the Common Core Standards for K-12 education. Forgive me for my own ignorance but it was not until I came to Bluefield that I learned the great state of West Virginia had subscribed to this self-same foolishness. I was shocked, almost as much as when the discovery came that a great many individuals can no longer tell time on a standard clock where the “little hand” and the “big hand” point to the correct numbers. That, however, is a sermon we will, Lord willing, attend to on another occasion.
Apparently, the lap tops and keyboards and cell phones (yes, I know this is about the third sentence where I have dripped in about three conjunctions) have collaborated to help with the demise, so called, of cursive writing. Thank goodness, the Declaration of Independence and similar worthy documents still matter enough to remind us all that cursive writing helped to build this world and this country.
Otherwise, maintain your handwriting standards so that your writing and not your spoken language, upholds the “cursive” part of communication.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
