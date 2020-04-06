The world is literally at our fingertips during this pandemic

Technology can be a wonderful thing, and during these pandemic times the remarkable functions of cellphones and computers add an element to communicating with others and even working from home that has had widespread availability only in recent years.
If the crisis would have hit during an earlier decade, such communication would not have been possible, and it has not been that long ago we could not even imagine it would ever happen.
But it did, and the world is literally at our fingertips.
Although I have learned many of the rather mind-boggling capabilities of a cellphone available, I am still learning.
One in particular, which is certainly useful now, hit me unexpectedly last year and sent the stark message home just what a global world we live in.
In that and another recent case, though, it’s one of those useful functions that can also be, well, a bit embarrassing.
The problem is, when you see someone calling and you quickly answer the phone to talk to them you can be in for quite a shock.
I am not saying what I was doing when I answered such a call from my friend who was in another country, but let’s say I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone when I realized I could actually see her walking through a mall as we were talking.
Then, of course, I realized, oh my gosh, she could see me too, and I was not exactly presentable.
Yep. It’s a function called Facetime. And it is quite an amazing thing, kind of like the watch that Dick Tracy wore many years ago that allowed him to speak face to face with the police commissioner, something at the time that seemed way too far-fetched.
After the initial shock of the call, we both saw the humor in it so we laughed. Thank goodness.
The next surprise came recently.
It was a routine trip to the bathroom recently while I was covering a story and waiting for a meeting to come out of executive session.
But soon after I entered my cellphone rang, and thank goodness I answered just standing in the middle of the room and quickly answering my phone, because my daughter’s name popped up and, well, keeping up with my kids was the main reason I got a cellphone in the first place so it’s automatic.
On the screen, though, was my granddaughter Hattie talking to me.
Yep, It was a facetime call and thankfully just in the nick of time.
She was enjoying her birthday and, since we are social distancing, we thought it best to postpone her birthday party until the pandemic dangers have passed.
At least it did provide a little humor in this bizarre, surreal time.
Maybe there is a way to be warned it’s an incoming live video call because that can obviously be rather embarrassing. I need to find out.
Well, I just found out that you actually see yourself, but it looks more like a reflection so it’s still easy to answer.
Oh well. I will just need to be more careful. A small price to pay all things considered.
Of course, all of us who love the Star Trek TV series and movies know just how prophetic it was in predicting things to come, including computers tablets, flip phones, the tricorder, universal translator and even communication badges.
I am sure there are more, and it just goes to show the technology is limited only by human imagination.
I still hold out hope a transporter can be invented so we relocate to another place in almost an instant.
Yes, I know. It’s even more far-fetched than Dick Tracy’s wrist watch being capable of face time.
I just dream of saying these words:
Beam me up, Scotty.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
