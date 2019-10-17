The winds of war overshadow a horrific school bus crash

Sometimes events that have an impact on local history get lost and forgotten when world events start seizing everybody’s attention. A tragedy that recently marked its 80th anniversary caught me by surprise when I was asked to write about it. I had never heard of it.
The event was a disastrous school bus crash which occurred Oct. 11, 1939 in McDowell County. A check of the Daily Telegraph’s archives turned up the front page that the public saw the following day. The lead story’s headline was “War Bus Deaths Mount to 6.”
More than 60 students were hurt when their school bus plunged over an 85-foot embankment near the city of War and landed on railroad tracks. According to the story, an axle spindle broke as the bus was rounding a curve. Five students and the bus driver died that day, and a sixth student died later. More than 60 of the other passengers had serious injuries; only one student escaped serious injury.
The front page’s picture shows the school bus’s mangled remains. A cutline under the photo stated how the bus driver, Hubert (in other accounts Herbert) Belcher of Berwind, was trapped in the wreckage. His legs were pinned under the engine, but he was the last to be rescued because he insisted that the children “be given first consideration.”
A good look at the Oct. 12, 1939 edition’s other stories offers a reason why the War bus crash was forgotten as the years passed. World War II was getting underway in Europe, and there were headlines including “Nazis Claim Full Control of North Sea” and “Nazi Air Force Pressure Grows.” The United States was still years away from joining the global conflict, but lots of people were paying attention as it unfolded overseas. War news kept increasing as the months passed and tensions increased with Germany and Japan. The War bus crash was heavy on the minds of local people, but World War II soon consumed everyone’s attention.
The school bus tragedy came to the Daily Telegraph’s attention when Edward Rotenberry of the Athens area, who has been researching it, sent a letter to the editor asking if anyone might know the location of the bus driver’s grave. He has managed to locate the students’ graves, but Belcher’s grave has not been found.
It could be in a Wyoming County cemetery, but that might be one of those small family cemeteries located in isolated areas.
We ran the letter, but Editor Samantha Perry thought it was an interesting story and asked me to check on it. I contacted Rotenberry and he invited me over to his home to talk. He graciously met me in Athens and led me up to his house since there was almost no way I could have found it otherwise. Soon I was in his library; it’s filled with history books. The bibliophile in me can’t look at a bookshelf without scanning the titles, and I found a couple of books that are in my own collection.
Rotenberry’s done a lot of research about the bus crash because he believes those students and the driver shouldn’t be forgotten. Those kids were in their teens when they died.
They easily could have ended up serving during the upcoming war one way or another since almost everyone, military or civilian, was impacted by World War II.
I still remember interviewing some World War II veterans who recalled how they enlisted after their parents gave them written permission; they were both underage at the time. Well, one boy got his permission legitimately.
The other got a woman known as the town drunk to forge his mother’s name.
A couple of days after the story ran, a gentleman from Tazewell County called and said that he actually witnessed the crash. There was an elementary school, which is gone now, when the crash happened and he was 10 years old at the time. He’s now 90, but he remembered seeing the bus go down that embankment.
I put him in touch with Mr. Rotenberry. I’ve had other messages from people who said they had never heard of the crash and hoped to learn more some day.
I’m hoping somebody will recall where the bus driver’s grave can be found, and perhaps provide more information about the 1939 crash. Rotenberry can be contacted at ekrotenberry@gmail.com on the internet.
