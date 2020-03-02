The value of having family close often isn't realized until you move away

When we drive through the backroads of the region we can sometimes see the remnants of communities long gone.
From the abandoned coal camps in Jewell Ridge, Va., to the foundations of houses and churches in area hollows.
It’s easy to forget the people who once lived in these communities and all of the children raised there.
At one time, at the foot of East River Mountain not far from where I now live, stood the remains of a one-room schoolhouse.
It was nestled in the woods beside a dirt road. Across the road, built over a small creek, were two small outhouses, barely standing from the ravages of time and neglect.
The school, with the room about the size of an average living room, still had a large blackboard on the wall. Nothing else inside.
Just a few hundred yards down that dirt road, a church still stood, a fairly good-sized one. There was no way to tell what denomination it was and nothing had been left inside.
Foundations of houses can be found as well, with some probably burning to the ground and the wood reused from others.
It’s a place pretty far back in the mountains, a place that continues to have a dirt road and not always an easy one to navigate.
All that was left of the community is now gone, including the school house and church, probably from people scavenging the wood.
It’s a shame the pieces of history are gone, but no effort was made to save them. They were just too remote and long forgotten.
But it was at one time a community large enough for a school and a church, so quite a few people lived there.
When they left and where they went we will never know.
We can only guess as to where those families and their descendants who made up that community ended up.
They left to find work, I suppose, because they could no longer survive there just with logging and farming, or didn’t want to.
Anyone who has ever gone on a whitewater rafting trip down the Lower New River Gorge has probably seen the partial remains of a coal tipple and company store along the river, places that seemed far too remote for a community.
It’s difficult for my kids’ generation to even imagine living in such isolated worlds, with transportation difficult and communication limited.
Virtually all life was confined to one particular cloistered location, with everything needed located there or at least within walking or horse-riding distance from a town, where trips could be made on occasion for things like flour, salt and sugar.
Yep, just like in the westerns with the buggy picking up supplies at the general store.
But people moved and lived where they could find a way to survive, and surviving eventually became more of an issue for these isolated communities. Also, many younger people wanted to leave to find work, and maybe wanted to make enough money for a car and a telephone. Some eventually moved to larger cities to find work in steel mills or auto factories, for example.
Traditional extended families started scattering, especially when modes of transportation changed.
I could certainly see that in my own family, and leaving eventually became a matter of intention rather than circumstance. I knew I wanted to move away as I was growing up, and looked forward to it, ready to escape the confines of the mountains to explore the world.
And I did. But the first time I realized the value of having family close by was when my first child, my oldest son, was born in Charleston, S.C.
Yes, we sure had some friends. But in those situations, there is no substitute for having family around.
Oh, my mother and others came to visit, but it was quite a trip, so it’s not like living within a short drive, or even walking distance. That experience opened my eyes, and my heart.
Because I fully realized just what an extended family, and the love and support that comes with it, means in time of need.
Everything.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
