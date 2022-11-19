After the 2022 election results nationwide, Wednesday, November 9 dawned with the news that America still operates under a two-party system. From coins to argumentative research papers, two sides complete the standard process. No matter whether one favors the left or the right it still “takes two to tango” effectively. As late as last Monday, seers and analysts were stepping all over themselves to declare that the Republican Party would likely celebrate the biggest national victory in decades.
Perhaps not since 1948, when all 50 major political pundits predicted Thomas E. Dewey would defeat President Harry Truman, have so many polls and predictions been wrong. To many, it was all but certain the Left wing would be decapitated on the political holiday turkey.
Were they “red faced” after the results? Many predicted a “red wave” or a “red tsunami” or “red avalanche” and perhaps with good reason. The economy is struggling with high inflation, large numbers of immigrants trouble the country’s southwestern border and tensions with China as well as Russia are palpable. Crime rates are rising across the country, as well.
Yet, as the holiday season approaches, many Democrats from coast to coast are smiling as they look forward to a Blue Christmas. The House of Representatives will now be run by a GOP majority, the Senate is still in Democrat territory along with the White House. And – if the situation presents itself, any Supreme Court vacancies that might occur in the next couple of years will be dictated by Democratic wishes.
How could this happen? January 6, 2021, might ring a bell. Not the Liberty Bell, which probably trembled in its elm wood harness during the frightening rush by a mob of insurrectionists bent on mayhem and maybe even murder, if one can take seriously the yelling of “Hang Mike Pence!” coming from some throats. For those who may have forgotten, Pence served as vice president at the time and was excoriated by (then) President Number 45 for refusing to go beyond his duties at the time of voting certification in the U.S. Capitol.
Thankfully, order was finally restored although not without injury and even death related to the mob riot. It was a cap-of-the-stack moment fueled over four previous years by one man who kindled memories of the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose antics in the mid-1950s ruined lives and careers, and whose downfall came in a Senate hearing when Boston attorney Joseph Welch said, “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your sense of recklessness….You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”
There is another man, one whom several rational Republicans have thankfully begun to rebuke, who will never consent to be questioned by the January 6 Committee, who should be asked the same question. A man who has thrown to the wind his “friends” and done harm to the United States that will take years to repair. But you already know that.
The hatred and vitriol spawned by this movement was a key to the Democratic success and it was a fact that some Democratic funds were directed to help with the campaigns of so-called “election deniers” secure in the knowledge that running against such a Republican (not really) almost guaranteed a strong run for the Democratic opponent and probably a win. It was bold strategy which paid dividends.
Now at least one elected Republican official who has consistently told the truth about the last six or seven years at the very top of the GOP, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, was blunt in his assessment of the major problem affecting the party.
He said in a televised interview, “It’s basically the third (national) election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us (Republicans) the race. I think common sense conservatives who focused on issues that people cared about, like the economy and crime and education, they did win. Those who tried to re-litigate the 2020 election and focus on conspiracy theories, they were all almost universally rejected.” Hogan had in the background a chart which showed Hillary Clinton had 2.9 million more votes in 2016 but lost the electoral count, Joe Biden 7 million more votes in 2020 and now has followed the best showing for the majority party in mid-terms in 40 years.
Still, all the blame cannot be laid at one person’s door. What about those who refused to stand up and say “Enough!” to someone who is neither Republican nor Democrat but only self? Those who said nothing when they should have been screaming from the rooftops as the integrity of a once-proud party was shredded. Many of them are gone, too. Many more will hopefully regain their spines and senses and bring back a Republican Party that has been sorely missed and is very much needed.
Be thankful for caring Republicans like Liz Cheney and earlier Mitt Romney and a handful of others who remained true to their conservative roots, willing to risk attack or even defeat from their own but who have been able to look squarely in the mirror with a clear conscience.
It seems the Republic has been saved, at least for a while, as enough citizens turned to in this one election at least, the party “that is out of touch” and away from “the party that went out of its mind.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.