The time it is a-changing and so are the umpires and trick-or-treaters

Ah, November has arrived with a little bluster but at least we have had some rain. Halloween has changed in several places – another sign of the times.
Out in the wild blue yonder where we grew up, trick-or-treating was held on the 31st if it was nice weather. If not, it was still the 31st. There was no ‘trunk-or-treat’ or church parties (I don’t think) or going to the mall. In fact, the mall did not open until June 1980, as many of you will remember, so that going to the mall for treats was not an option.
Halloween may be better now than ever, for all I know. If you watch the news or read the paper, though, it seems like we have a lot more dangerous individuals around than we used to. Not that many people were arrested, it did not seem like, when I was a little boy, and there was no listing of “sexual predators” or child molesters to be avoided.
Once again, I confess I am not sure if there are more of them now or that we just did not know in the old days, so called. I do believe in safety first for youngsters.
At any rate, it often seems the 11th month is now not nearly so much focused on Thanksgiving as simply a prelude to Christmas. I went through a drive-through window recently and the gentleman looked very “yule-tidey” (yes, if I were playing Scrabble I would know that is definitely not a word) and when I commented he said matter-of-factly there really is no Christmas any more and that it has become strictly a commercial period for businesses to make money with no thought of the birth of Jesus. I guess he told me, didn’t he?
Lots of people my age – if, in fact there are a lot of people that old! – seem to be taking a rather dim view of current trends. It might be that change simply for the sake of change (translated: money) is coming at us so fast we do not handle it well. I certainly include myself in that group and find the complaints coming more often and more cantankerous.
For example, I was pleased that the Washington Nationals won the World Series. That is, since the St. Louis Cardinals did not win it.
However, it has become an annual disappointment that every single Series game is now played at night. I confess that I have not seen the end of even one game in the last eight years on live television. I do watch the highlights, if a day or two later, on YouTube or something similar.
It would be nice to see those game on MLB TV but that costs too much and there is no negotiating the price. I try every season with no luck at all. In fact, the prices for the packages simply keep going up and each spring I hang up the phone with disappointment.
But back to the present – another generation of children is losing yet a little more interest in the great game of baseball.
They are not going to spend those late hours watching the games and if you have noticed (probably haven’t!) professional baseball games last almost four hours now.
There are lots of reasons including trust. The umpires are no longer trusted so “instant replays” are being used more than ever.
Sure, humans are going to make some mistakes but I always thought that was part of the fun. Not any more.
Now “the guys in New York” or some distant studio have to look at 40 different angles. I kind of wish all the umpires and referees would go on strike and nobody would call any games until all the machines were banned from the games.
And another thing – we are almost on the precipice of the “second” football season for high school teams. In West Virginia, a team has to play 14 games to complete a state title appearance and it is even worse in Virginia – they must now play 15.
That is cruel and unusual punishment to ask teenagers to go through that much physical pounding. Naturally, the fans and families of the children enjoy the success but have to fork over substantial amounts of time and cash to attend these extra contests, often on the road.
That requires meals, lodging, sometimes taking days off from work, traveling on highways often fraught with danger and a host of other situations.
If you think it is about money – bingo! You just won the door prize.
In my old opinion, it might make sense to let the top four teams play but this endless series of first-and second-and third-and whatever other rounds there are is not very appealing. It has been 60 seasons since the Bluefield Beavers finished 11-0 and won the 1959 West Virginia “AAA” championship. They played an extra week and that was it. Yep, I think the top four would be fair.
Two more weekends and let the kids and their families rest for a while.
Oh, but who knows? Maybe we can adjust some of these problems before long and make everything simple again.
We can have Santa Claus hand out Halloween treats on the last day of the football season the day after the World Series ends, certified by mechanical umpires.
Welcome to the end of daylight saving time tonight!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Tazewell High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
