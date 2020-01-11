The state of our two states is firmly rooted in the past and present

Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Generally cloudy. High around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.