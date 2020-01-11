The state of our two states is firmly rooted in the past and present

Working in West Virginia and living in Virginia is fine for me. I will state for the record that I love both. I went to high school in the Old Dominion, spent two years on the Virginia side at Bluefield College (it was a junior college then) and finished my undergraduate work in the Mountain State at Bluefield State College. Living so near the state lines made that possible.
In fact, one of the columns I enjoy most is the annual “Christmas trip to Bluefield” that many of you graciously take each year when we load up in the old car and drive from Abb’s Valley to the city. Anybody who has ever made that journey for real knows that as soon as one leaves the Pocahontas town limits heading east on Route 102 in Virginia, then at Wolfe it’s back in West Virginia and at Yards in Virginia again and if you turn on to Route 123 in Falls Mills, you will be right back into West Virginia approaching Brushfork.
The word on the street prior to construction of the Pocahontas State Correctional Center was that the new road (sometimes called the “prison road”) correctly referred to as Route 696 between Yards and Abb’s Valley was put in place because inmates being transferred from the Bluefield side would be crossing too many state lines and should there be any kind of an incident or vehicle breakdown, it could be a security or boundary problem.
Of course, in 1863, as most students of history are aware, the separation of states happened most uniquely when the U.S. Congress officially approved the creation of West Virginia out of Virginia which remains the only time that a second state was created from another without the first state’s consent. It happened in the midst of the great Civil War as it was routinely called in the North (Union) or the War Between the States, the name given in the South (Confederacy).
Locally, we make much of the celebration which took place out at the city park (now Lotito Park) in the summer of 1924 when Graham changed its name to Bluefield and so ushered in the era of the Twin Cities. That is akin to the scene in Bristol, which straddles the Virginia and Tennessee lines on famed State Street.
Here in town we can get on Bluefield Avenue and journey from one state to another.
The Norfolk & Western and the Virginian Railway (now Norfolk Southern Corporation) also took turns crossing state lines as they rumbled from Norfolk back up into Bluefield and/or Princeton on north into the West Virginia coalfields. I am not sure about the reciprocity of taxes or responsibilities about those rail lines but no doubt the state governments sorted it out long ago.
Bluefield and probably Princeton merchants, as well, sometimes become involved in legal concerns, i.e., taxes, on occasion when one state places a surcharge on gasoline or perhaps changes the age at which one can purchase certain items, forcing customers to drive over to one state or the other. Those kinds of things are not a problem in, say Ripley or Charlottesville where any other state line is far away but our rather unique geography presents those challenges on occasion.
Thus it was that on Wednesday night I found myself flipping channels to see just what Governors Justice and Northam had to say about their/our respective states in their 2020 addresses. In fact, both men ascended to the podium after rather interesting gubernatorial journeys. Justice and some of his business concerns have attracted investigations from coal mines to the Greenbrier, often without results but at other times resulting in financial penalties. He has also managed to change political parties (elected as a Democrat and now serving as a Republican). Locally, he has been very involved, coming here for highway projects, helping to honor Tony Webster Jr., and more.
Northam has rebounded in this past year from what at first seemed to be a career-ending yearbook picture fraught with racial concerns. He at first was ready to resign, it seemed, but pivoted and has since returned to favor in the state Democratic party, not only back in business but also with a majority for the first time in more than 20 years.
Justice seemed to paint a picture brighter than the actual facts, according to some. While the Mountain State is improving there are many indicators which show the state does not rank among the national leaders. Increasingly, fractured families (some 7,000 children are in state care) are causing problems as single parents, sometimes grandparents, are struggling to do the right thing. The “right thing” is usually based upon money and how to have enough.
Northam is now very popular among many constituents in Northern Virginia, Tidewater and points east.
At the same time, he favors gun control and that is proving to be anathema in Southwest Virginia as most counties and several municipalities have declared to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries, fiercely resisting attempts to curb the purchase, sale or ownership of guns. Another sore spot here in the mountains is Gov. Northam’s drive to “go green” and completely eliminate fossil fuel emissions within the next three decades. If, as the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same, then our Two Virginias are right on course.
It does not mean either state will not succeed, but even within the states themselves, the divisions are obvious. Urban and rural do not well agree. One is holding a more traditional line while the other (with a visibly silent minority in Richmond) appears headed down a brand-new path.
Welcome to the past and present at the same time.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
