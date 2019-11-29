The search for my beloved turkey 'Pippy' continues

If you have been a consistent reader of my columns then you will know I love animals. You’ll also know that I have many of them.
From dogs, cats and birds, I have many creatures I call my babies. Throughout my life, I have had a plethora of pets including lizards, hermit crabs, fish, hamsters and even a ghost shrimp. I promise that ghost shrimp are real creatures and I didn’t own a dead shrimp.
Earlier this year I purchased two baby turkeys. These two babies were small, loud and adorable. I wrote about them previously and that I named them both after the mischievous hobbits from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”
The two black turkey chicks, Merry and Pippin, came home with me with wide eyes and fuzzy plumage this spring but unfortunately Merry passed away the first night.
This is sadly expected with baby birds as they aren’t very strong.
Pippin though held on and grew stronger every day. With small birds such as my Pippin, it was hard to tell if my baby was a boy or a girl. In the beginning, I thought Pippin was a tom or a male, but as time went on it was clear my small poult was going to be a hen.
Pippin’s name was changed to Pippy and my baby became very close to me. When she was still small she was slightly afraid to walk in the yard by herself. With my lab mix Bear trailing her and licking his lips I don’t blame her one bit.
To solve her fear I’d perch her on my shoulder where she’d snuggle against my neck and stay while I tinkered outside. When it was time for her to sunbathe I’d set her down and let her stretch out her small legs and lay in the sun.
From chasing ants to pecking the dog’s tail, Pippy was very content in her day to day life.
When I would sit her in her little box she would cry and scream until I’d come to scoop her up and bring her with me whether that was inside or out. When she quickly grew she would be let out during the day to socialize with the chickens and forage for tasty bugs.
Though she was let back inside to her box during the night she was still very attached and would go from window to window of the house and cry until I’d come outside.
Pecking at my bracelets and nail polish was her favorite thing to do.
The more she grew the farther she’d venture from the house oftentimes accompanying my rooster and a posse of chicken hens.
Despite her wandering, and I often had to find her, all I had to do was call her name and she’d come running to me wherever she was.
Bigger and bigger she grew until she no longer wanted to be picked up and held. Instead, she’d comfortably sit close by. Instead of Bear following her, she’d follow him and run circles around him.
He’d get very annoyed but being the old patient dog he is would tolerate it even as she pecked at his tail.
My German shepherd Newton, on the other hand, hated Pippy following and laying next to him and would remind me of it by screaming bloody murder every time she’d come near.
It’s very dysfunctional at my house as you can see.
Behind my house, there is a flock of wild turkeys that often pass by. I never thought that my baby Pippy would one day join them but that is precisely what she did.
The day I called for my baby and she didn’t come is a day my stomach dropped. For months I feared the worst.
I would often go outside and call her in hopes she’d come running like she always did but to no avail.
It wasn’t until last week that I saw that flock of wild turkeys again.
I ran outside and called for Pippy but she never came. What gave me hope though is that through the brown feathers of the flock was one black hen.
I’d like to think that though she didn’t come running that this was my baby telling me ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and to eat chicken.
Enjoy the time you have with your chicks before they fly the coop. You never know when they will be pecking you for the last time.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
