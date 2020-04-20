Sometimes the people we remember from our past who were known by many in the area spark an interest, and great memories.
Such was the case of a game warden I recently wrote about.
Known and respected widely when I was growing up, as well as feared, I did not know his first name, only his last name: Gilpin.
The name itself carried with it an instant response of, “oh my gosh, you don’t want mess with him.” And the pronunciation itself embodies a certain toughness.
Although I never encountered him, and didn’t want to, I heard many stories about Gilpin, and after I wrote about him a friend of mine sent in his memory, when he survived a close shave with Gilpin, but a friend was not so lucky.
Mike Eades said it was an experience he will never forget.
Eades said he and a friend decided to “open the season early and went down to Hales Gap where East River runs under the N&W trestle.”
“Our farm was just around the bend of the river so I was familiar with all the ‘Honey Holes,’” he said. “I was under the bridge and my friend was fishing off the bank down under the trestle. I heard a car coming and looked up to see Gilpin in his truck cross the bridge. He didn’t see me. My friend saw him and jumped in East River and was running up the bank of cinders toward the trestle. It was all cinders so he wasn’t getting much traction. My friend had a 57 Plymouth then and Gilpin hollered and told him to run on and he would just have his car towed. Well, my friend surrendered and Gilpin hauled him to Princeton to pay his fine. I fished a little longer and then went home.”
It was great to hear Mike’s story and also hear from the family of William H. “Dick” Gilpin.
His son, Richard Gilpin, said his father was a Conservation Officer for the state of WV from 12/10/47 until his retirement on 12/31/79.
“I grew up watching my dad enforcing the laws and encouraging everyone to enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “For many years he taught archery and rifle shooting annually at the 4-H camp. He also held many hunter safety classes. Occasionally he would let me take a day off from school to help stock trout in East River and Camp Creek.”
But Richard Gilpin said many of his best memories are “hunting and fishing with my dad and of course watching him catch people violating the law.”
“He was a very fair man, but if you violated the law you were going to get a ticket,” he said. “Still today I run into people that when they hear my last name they ask, ‘Are you kin to Dick Gilpin?’ When I respond proudly ‘Yes, he is my dad,’ I see a grin when they say, ‘He arrested me one time. I was hunting out of season or without a license.’ There were not many people in the county that he did not know.”
Richard Gilpin said another favorite memory with his dad was squirrel hunting.
“As a kid, I thought I had it all under control. Nothing could make a move in the woods that I did not see. So I thought. Then I would hear a familiar whistle out of nowhere. Thinking nothing would get by me, I looked for the source of the whistle. Dad would be a few feet away from me behind a tree. How he got there without me seeing him still intrigues me. I think he could sneak up on his own shadow and surprise him. Memories I will treasure forever.”
Many of us who grew up here can relate to that era, as well as the time we spent outdoors – hunting, fishing, camping or just roaming the woods and creeks for the fun of it.
I hope that young people today can put down their electronic devices and video games long enough to get outside and learn to love nature and the peace and appreciation of life it brings like most of us did.
And, of course, we still do.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.