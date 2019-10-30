Well here we are. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 30. One day away from Halloween.
Love it or hate it, the spooky calendar date is almost here. And it is hitting on a Thursday this year. Probably not the best night for Halloween. But at least it is supposed to be warm outside.
However, the National Weather Service is calling for a 70 percent chance of rain Thursday evening. So it could be a wet Halloween. And colder temperatures are expected to arrive come Friday, just in time for the first day of November.
Here in the mountains, it is not all that unusual to have cold weather, and a little bit of snow on the ground, at Halloween. But thankfully the past couple of Halloweens around here have been warm. We can expect that trend to continue once again this year with a high of near 70 degrees expected for Thursday.
Who wants snow on Halloween, after all? Not me. I’ll take the rain instead. The snow can wait until January as far as I’m concerned. And with hope January will be warm too.
So am I excited about Halloween? Absolutely not.
But we’ve already been dealing with this holiday since late August. Right? Or maybe it was mid-August when the big box stores (and the smaller stores, too) started putting out all of their Halloween decorations and displays.
By September, we had Halloween decorations, fall decorations and Christmas decorations on store shelves all at once. Boy the seasons are really getting messed up, at least as far as retail is concerned. And I don’t think this is something that we can blame on climate change.
Back to Halloween. I’m no longer a fan.
In fact, the older I get, the less excited I am about Halloween.
Part of the reason why I don’t like Halloween is having to drive home from work late at night with all of the trick-or-treaters out on area roads. We can expect the same again tomorrow night, particularly with the warm temperatures in the forecast.
All motorists should take note as area streets and neighborhoods will be crowded tomorrow evening with hundreds of children as they travel door to door in search of candy and other Halloween goodies.
Most communities across the region will observe Halloween Thursday between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. So slow down and exercise caution if you are out driving tomorrow night.
•••
There are plenty of images that come to mind when you think of Halloween.
A spooky but serene street setting with falling leaves and trick-or-treaters going house to house. Bags of candy being distributed at the front door of lighted households across the region. The glowing jack-o-latern sitting on the front porch.
While kids love to go trick-or-treating, those of us who are older adults normally prefer a good scary movie. Halloween is a great night to take in a horror flick either at the theater or preferably at home in the comfort of one’s own living room.
Sadly, I haven’t seen many good scary movies lately. But I did see the new “Joker” movie at our local theater.
I don’t think you can call “Joker” a traditional “scary” movie, but it was certainly a darker — and exceptional — take on the classic comic book genre.
I understand at least one cable channel, and probably others, will be running all-day “Halloween” marathons Thursday. When I say “Halloween” I mean John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic and its countless (and less effective) sequels. I guess you can’t go wrong with movies about serial killer Michael Michaels on the actual Halloween calendar date.
•••
With hope all would-be pranksters will stay home tomorrow tonight.
Halloween is a night for children. It is not a night for ugly, destructive and dangerous pranks. It is worth noting that law enforcement officials will be out in full force looking for would-be vandals.
With hope everyone will have a safe and fun Halloween.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
