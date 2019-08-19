The music was a mirror of what was happening in society

I was a kid, but I remember it well. Beatlemania.
It was quite a phenomenon to see the impact the music had on young people. Their music was fun, mesmerizing and sounded like nothing I had ever heard.
For a guy who grew up primarily with gospel and country music, I remember my transition to rock and roll.
In particular, the revolutionary music of Elvis Presley and the Beatles was a big part of that. They represented a freedom in music and new direction and that appealed to me and countless others.
During the 1960s there was an explosion of diversity and creativity in music, with so much talent everywhere.
Like no other time in history, the music was a mirror of not only the traditional heartaches of love and loss but also what was happening in society and politics, and of course the war in Vietnam.
The reason this subject is on my mind is the 50th anniversary of the three-day Woodstock Music Festival, a fitting tribute to the end of the 1960s with a collection of talent beyond belief.
No, I didn’t go to Woodstock. I was not there, but I remember it. In fact, if everyone went who say they did, the crowd size would have been five million rather than the actual 400,000 to 500,000.
However, I have several albums and CDs of the concert over the years and watched the documentary of the concert many times.
I enjoyed again over the weekend, watching it for the, well, I have no clue.
From Richie Havens to Jimi Hendrix and all the performances in between, it is remarkable. Preparation and then how the huge crowd was handled also is remarkable.
And the crowd size was, as we all know, unexpected, with about 50,000 anticipated and 10 times that many showing up.
They kept coming from all directions until it became a free concert. Roads leading into the small upstate New York country town were jammed to the point cars were abandoned and people just walked, like they anticipated history was being made.
The music festival was also called an “Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music,” referring to the “age of Aquarius,” an era ushering in the beginning of a more peaceful and humanitarian world.
A popular song from the Broadway play “Hair,” was “Age of Aquarius.”
“When the Moon is in the seventh house and Jupiter aligns with Mars, then peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars…”
Well, probably doesn’t mean a thing, but nevertheless it was a mantra of many youth during that time and certainly set the stage for Woodstock.
Maybe it did mean something after all, at least for a short period of time, because the music festival, even with all those people and countless logistical problems handling them, really was three days of peace and love with everyone helping each other and very little unpleasantness.
I have had countless conversations over the years about the festival, and certainly the music. After all, I have difficulty choosing my favorite performance simply because there were so many great ones.
Joe Cocker’s “A Little Help from My Friends,” Crosby, Stills and Nash’s “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” The Who’s “Tommy,” Janis Joplin’s “Ball and Chain.”
Gosh. Don’t know. All classics.
But I do know that the music continues to be loved.
I have four kids and they all love classic rock and roll. Ok, they grew up with it, but they still love it.
Music is a universal language and it does help bring people together and remind us that regardless of our different cultures, ethnicities and beliefs, we all have more commonalities than differences.
Human emotions are the same. My best friend was born and raised in another country and English is of course not her native language. But she loves classic American rock and roll.
And one of her favorites is also one of mine, from a classic country singer.
Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” written by Willie Nelson.
Groovy, baby.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
