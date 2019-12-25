The magic of Christmas endures through the generations

In the eyes of a young child, there is nothing more exciting than the anxious anticipation associated with the arrival of Christmas morning. At our small home in McDowell County, there was never a holiday season when Mom didn’t have a multitude of carefully wrapped presents under our well-decorated Christmas tree.
It wasn’t just the tree. The entire house was normally adorned with holiday displays both inside and out. Each window was carefully lit with candles and colorful shades of blue, green and red, as were the two outside porches as well. Illuminated reindeer with rotating heads and bodies were a mainstay outdoors, as was Santa’s sleigh.
Although Uncle Raymond was always great to help with the outdoor decorations and other needs, Mom still had her hands full preparing for the holiday season. This included cooking three meals a day for me and my sister Lisa, and keeping the house warm by ensuring that there was plenty of coal burning in the coal furnace downstairs.
Just across the small gravel road, Aunt Helen and Steve, and cousins Mary Jane and Michael, also decorated their home inside and out. And Uncle James, who lived in grandmother’s house, eagerly awaited the arrival of Christmas Day. So did cousin Frank, a decorated World War II veteran who lived next door to us.
Everyone, as far as I can remember, had a coal stove. Back in the day, it was the primary source of home heating for thousands of families across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Some are still using coal furnaces even today.
Once again, Uncle Raymond was always good about helping when it came to checking to make sure there was ample coal in the furnace each morning and evening.
Like most children, we counted down the days to Christmas on the calendar. And for those youngsters who celebrated a birthday in December, it was all but guaranteed that they would receive wonderful gifts not once, but twice, during the long holiday month.
But the biggest toy haul always came on Christmas morning. Sometimes we were allowed to open a gift or two early on Christmas Eve, but the beloved tradition was normally reserved for Christmas morning, as it should be.
Back then I loved trains, and new trains and train sets were always a given for Christmas morning. I remember at one time having a tremendous number of model trains — a collection that grew in number and scope with each Christmas morning.
My most prized possessions at the time included the larger Lionel trains, and an immense collection of the smaller Tyco-models. Can you even buy those anymore? Ebay I guess, if nowhere else. But nothing could top all of the “Star Wars” toys I had from the original motion picture trilogy. I think it was my goal as a child to have every single action figure that was released during that grand period.
We were the generation that grew up with the original “Star Wars.” I’m talking about “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi.” So toys based on the original “Star Wars” trilogy were my thing.
Most folks can probably easily recall a favorite toy or gift received for Christmas during their childhood years. Many of us may still have those favorite toys buried away in an attic or a basement, or perhaps we’ve passed them on to our children or relatives.
In some instances, we may have sold those toys considered valuable or collector items over the years. Now, looking back, we realize what a mistake that was.
I still find myself reminiscing about those magical Christmas mornings of past when all of my family was alive and together in the small town of Anawalt. Such fond memories are an equally important part of the magic of Christmas.
These cherished memories of old are worth holding onto and celebrating.
Merry Christmas to all!
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.