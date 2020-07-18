The Lone Ranger wore the mask for a reason and so should we

Technically, we are all in this together but actually we are not. Even in towns around Four Seasons Country that is easy to see. Late this week, we had to make a (rare) grocery run and visit to the pharmacy. It was easy to spot a large number of people not wearing masks while in other locations it seemed that virtually everybody had one on. Medical experts have said pointedly that masks have the potential to greatly reduce the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths while the governors of both West Virginia and Virginia have repeatedly emphasized the benefits of wearing them.
Why so many refuse to do that is puzzling and troubling. It is true that the individual wearing the mask is protecting others so when we wear masks we are doing a good deed for those around us. Does this mean that the ones who do not wear masks simply do not care about the health of those they come in contact with? Although we have a long tradition in the mountains of being independent this is certainly taking things a little too far.
Consider, for instance the comments of former game show host Chuck Woolery, who said “everyone is lying” about the virus and then blaming the Center for Disease Control, the Democratic party and even the doctors in America for the problems which he went on to say is “all about the (upcoming) election.” When his son tested positive, Woolery, to his credit, then issued a statement “Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.”
Check the Bill of Rights and you will find that our liberties are tied to the fact that we are not to infringe on the rights of others. We had a similar problem with cigarettes. No matter how many times people have gotten sick – often tragically so resulting in fatalities – we have had to pass laws, cause “showdowns” in businesses and other public places to literally force some people not to smoke in areas like dining rooms or enclosed places where the health of others is compromised. An independent spirit has its place but in the past generation or two many of us have taken our freedom to a selfish and dangerous level.
We (most of us) know the great tradition of how Americans have always banded together in times of crisis, such as in World War II. From “victory gardens” to scrap metal drives at home to the huge numbers of men and women who joined the Armed Forces or the work force to gain victory, there was no sacrifice too great.
The president has claimed that the United States is a Christian nation. In John 15:13, it states “Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life his life for his friends.” In this case, we are only asking for citizens to wear masks, this to help our neighbors not be in danger of serious illness or worse. My goodness, as we work to recover, how can we not do such a little thing as wear a mask to help others? Unless there is some type of serious medical reason for an individual not to do so, there is no good reason for not wearing a mask. We have all seen that many of those heroic health care workers who have indeed given their lives as they treated others, often people they did not even know before entering the hospital.
Of course, it is likely that many of us will once in a while forget to put the mask on but to consistently fail to wear one is unforgivable. We speak of the importance of children. What kind of an example do parents set who don’t wear masks in public? They might as well tell the boys and girls, “We don’t care about you or whether you might get sick and you don’t have to worry about anybody else, either.” Think about that when considering whether to put children back in school or at summer camps or similar situations. How easy it would be to add to the pandemic.
It is even more serious here in Four Seasons Country where we are about to lose – not add – a major hospital facility. We are going to lose a big portion of the medical protection we have enjoyed for more than a century. It will be harder to get to medical care for many of our readers. We have all heard the “Bristol or Roanoke or Wake Forest” cries of those who are making plans for long-distance medical treatment if necessary. What a dangerous time to lose one of our two local hospitals and a time that has never been more important for all of us to take every precaution to stay as safe as we can.
In terms of spiking, please keep in mind that we are still in the first wave. The second one, coming later in the fall, has not even started. On top of that, the flu season will come right along with it and that will be a double whammy for all of us. While we pray that researchers will soon miraculously come up with a coronavirus vaccine, we should all get those flu shots as soon as possible and not make the statement, “Oh I am not taking a flu shot, I don’t need one.” It is not about just me or you – it is about all of us.
While we flounder in America with no consistent leadership coming from the top, we must each take precautions. As you watch the situation in Georgia with the governor suing cities and state officials over masks, just remember that during the Civil War, when all the other southern states designated a day to honor soldiers the Georgia governor picked another day just to show “states rights” was more important than anything else. Selfishness has a following but we must not join it in these dangerous times.
If your family is still safe, be thankful. Show it and help keep it that way like this: Wear the Mask.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.