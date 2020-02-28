The least we can do is show the smallest act of kindness to others

On my way to work recently, I enjoyed the spring-like weather. With my car window down, my sunglasses on and my winter coat in the back seat, I soaked up all the rays of sun that I could.
With the area having experienced heavy rainfall and sprinklings of snow, I think I can safely say that the majority of residents are ready for warmer weather. With most of us eager to see the sun shining bright, people are jumping at every opportunity to be outdoors.
As I drove through Bluefield, I saw many people at the small dog park on Bluefield Avenue. From people sitting on the benches to leaning on the fences, everyone made conversation as their dogs enjoyed the warmer temperatures as well.
Seeing everyone interact and enjoy a social opportunity as sweet as taking their furry friends to the public lot was a heartwarming sight. I love to see people positively interact especially when it’s in a wholesome setting.
In a society where we are oftentimes found with our faces glued to our phones, I think it’s ever important that we encourage face-to-face interaction. One of my favorite things is smiling at people as I encounter them whether it be at the store or at the post office, and asking them how their day is.
Not only does it make me feel good to have an interaction with someone, I hope that it also gives that person a smile that they might not have had without me doing something as simple as smiling at them.
A smile can do so much for someone and like the old saying goes you never know what someone is going through. The least we can do is help our fellow humans by showing them even the smallest act of kindness.
Not only is this the most decent thing to do as a human but it’s also a commandment from the Lord himself.
In Matthew 22:37-39, Jesus says “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Here Jesus tells us that the two greatest commandments, not to be mistaken with the Ten Commandments, are to love the Lord and to love thy neighbor. The definition of the neighbor has been translated into multiple ways which I’ll list briefly.
Some have stated that the neighbor in verse 39 means your fellow Christians, some say it means those you interact with and some say it means humanity in general. While I’m not a pastor, all I can say is that I personally feel that Jesus means to show love with all those you encounter.
By showing love to everyone, you are showing Jesus to all those you see, speak to, walk by and more. After all, 1 John 4:8 says, “He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.”
In saying that Jesus called all Christians to show his love to the world, I must explain that love has many forms. Love isn’t always easy going, all accepting and soft. Sometimes love is the hard truth, full of compassion.
When your parents would reprimand you in your childhood after you made a mistake, they did it out of love. Similar to how God loves us. God, being our father, will do what is right for our growth in Him.
We may not understand when God removes us from a situation we shouldn’t be in and be angry for Him taking away what we thought made us happy. Similar to how a friend or family members approach you with concern about something you’re doing, they do it out of love with the best intentions in mind.
In saying this, I know that not everyone will approach you in the correct way and not everyone has your best intentions in mind, but if it is done in a loving Christian manner, the manner to love thy neighbor, then we must understand what love is.
The Bible shows us that when speaking to a brother or sister in Christ, do so wholeheartedly in love because it is the least we can do to ensure that our family in Christ is living as they should. Not because we are self-righteous but because Jesus, who lives in us, is righteous.
Galatians 6:1 says, “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such an one in the spirit of meekness; consider thyself, lest thou be tempted.”
As Christians, we must understand that this world is in desperate need of God’s love and it’s our job to share it. From smiling to strangers at the grocery store, talking to people at the dog park and talking to our brothers and sisters in Christ about their walk with God, we are called to spread the gospel.
Who knows, you could make someone’s day and even make a friend.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
