“Johnny got a brand-new gun, Jim got an electric train to run but I got a temperature of a hundred and one,” is just one of the verses from a classic (I think, anyway) song by the famed trio of Curly, Larry and Moe. Yep, that’s right – The Three Stooges. That old tune was recorded some 60 years ago but frustration at Christmas may be coming around here in 2021 if economic forecasts are accurate.
For instance, as we all know, trucks are virtually indispensable to the movement of goods in the United States. Ships bring in untold tons and railroads carry their mile-long freights from East to West and back again but trucks on more than a quarter million miles of highways do almost all the hauling in between. Fully half of everything on store shelves is trucked at some point. Now we learn that part of the reason we are experiencing shelf shock is related. Oh, it isn’t the trucks. They are still out there with tires and tags and just waiting to be gassed up, in scores of operations from coast to coast. In 2019, when this vile pandemic first began to wreak havoc on us (citizens around the globe) and nearly everything we hold dear, the trucking industry began to seriously fray at the edges.
Estimates were that 60,000 drivers were needed to maintain full fleet levels. By the summer of 2021, another 20,000 were off the rolls. Now 80,000 drivers are no longer behind the wheel, compared to just a few years ago. Why? Analysts point to a variety of reasons – an aging work force, for one. Drivers that began driving a generation are old enough to retire and weary of battling an ever-increasing flow of traffic that snarls roads all over. They simply do not want the hassle anymore.
Likely, that is true of other forms of transport, as well. I love trains but vividly recall a friend who was an engineer and his wife told me I did better to stay off the rails, explaining how her husband was gone from home so much that she realized N & W stood for “nights and weekends.”
Despite the signs proclaiming that pay is good and drivers are home regularly, many say the hours are brutal and the financial rewards have not kept pace. Evidently, what a lot of the “old timers” put up with to keep the bills at home paid is not lucrative enough to attract much of the new generation.
My wife and I took a rare trip out of town a few months ago and like many in our economic situation, we spent most nights with generous relatives who understood our budget is not designed for spending a lot of time in hotels. We heard about some related transportation troubles up North while we were gone.
I believe it was Prince George’s County, Maryland reporting the county transports 85,000 children daily with a fleet of 1,200 buses. With only days before classes started, the system announced that 275 more drivers were needed. Incentives were being offered as never before and we did not hear just how — or if — that situation was resolved. Many bus drivers (often former drivers) will say in private that bad behavior, lack of disciplinary measures under existing laws and traffic conditions are prohibitive to taking school bus jobs these days.
Fair enough – nobody ever said a job had to be filled. What we have learned over the past 18 to 24 months, the time when it has been widely advertised that millions of jobs are available, is that workers by the score say those figures are misleading because the benefits of such employment are lacking, to say the least. Many of those jobs are at or near minimum wage, often with irregular working hours. For example, I spoke with a college-age lady recently who said she got 24 hours per week at her job. She had to quit because the company, instead of giving her, say, three straight days of eight hours at a time, decided to string those hours out at four hours per day Monday through Saturday. She discovered it was costing her more to work than if she stayed home! In addition (and often these kinds of jobs seem to focus more on subtraction) the benefits are often meager, at best, with no medical coverage or any similar perks.
In another recent development, many workers found they could work at home on their computers to do the work they had previously done at the office. At first, that seemed a “win win” situation but increasingly some realized the savings they accrued by not spending gas money or buying clothes or food for work actually enabled them to quit altogether. Often, warehouse workers, at home due to COVID restrictions or decreased demand for products, found other employment so now there is also a shortage of workers on the line to pack those goods for sale.
Now, with gasoline sales up 38 percent from the same period in 2020 and consumer spending rising at record levels the “Catch 22” has arrived. Demand is up at exactly the same time worker supply is down. To compound that, it is widely known that dozens of ships on both coasts are sitting miles offshore filled with goods. This is especially true off California, where container vessels from manufacturing giants Japan and China have sailed across the Pacific to meet a stalemate on the Gold Coast.
Guess it is fortunate I have reached the time in life where virtually no holiday gifts are actually needed. In fact, about all I really want for Christmas is a Moderna booster shot.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
