The ghost who is spending eternity searching for his head

The origins of Halloween have a distinct pagan slant, with the Samhain, the Celtic New Year. From what I have read, it was a time when the veil between the real world and the spirit world became very thin, and spirits, some evil, could enter our reality.
Apparently, to protect themselves, people wanted to make their homes and bodies as unattractive to spirits as possible so darkness ruled their lightless homes and ugly clothing and costumes were worn. The tradition of trick-or-treating may have started this way as well, with the idea of giving an evil spirit a treat to leave you alone.
As the Catholic Church spread, church leaders understood the popularity of Samhain and basically blended it with All Saints Day on Nov. 1 with the day before the Eve of the Feast of All Hallows.
Research shows the Irish, fleeing the potato famine, actually brought the celebration to America in the 1840s.
Obviously, over time Halloween generally, at least in this country, retained mostly the more pagan elements. I am not at all being critical, just curious.
In fact, the history of Halloween has created an atmosphere of scary things associated with it, including ghosts and goblins and many of our fears of the dark and unknown.
We see horror movies and ghost stories, dress in scary costumes and still, usually playfully, threaten tricks if no treats.
It’s all for fun in most respects, but still touches on those real fears most people have of those ghosts and goblins.
And that is what I want to focus on because regardless of what we may or may not believe, we really have to experience it ourselves to be convinced.
I have had only two experiences with no apparent logical explanations, one I saw myself and the other seen by other people who did not know each other but saw the same ghost at different times and in the same place.
The one I saw I will talk about this week because, well, it’s a shorter story and I’ve probably written about it before anyway.
The phenomenon is called the Jacksonboro light, named after the community it’s near on Route 17, south of Charleston, S.C., where I once lived.
Local lore said you take a right on Route 17 in the small town beside the railroad tracks, drive straight for, I think, two miles, turn around and face down the road in the direction you came.
You do this late at night, of course, and patience is the key if you want to see the light, which is supposedly a bright train light coming toward you preceded by swinging colored lights in the distance and a train whistle.
A signalman for the railroad, legend has it he was swinging the signal lantern and fell, with a train severing his head. He is spending eternity apparently searching for his head.
Yep, we’ve heard that story before, so skepticism was of course paramount.
The first two times I went, nothing. So I decided not to go again, but I gave in to some friends who insisted on going.
We drove up the road, parked, got out and looked down the road late that night, after 11.
Some small colored lights, green and red, were made out in the distance and they did appear to be swaying slightly, but there were some railroad signals on Route 17 at the turn so we didn’t think anything about it. Light travels far after dark.
Not long after that, we saw a light in the distance coming toward us. We thought nothing of it, because it was just a car coming down the road.
The light got brighter and closer, to the point we made sure we were not standing in the roadway.
But then we noticed it was not two headlights of a car, it was only one light, a very bright one, much like a train.
It got closer and closer, brighter and bright, but with no sound at all. Not even a whistle.
When it was literally right on top of us, so bright we could barely look at it, the light disappeared. And I mean suddenly. It was gone. Nothing.
That was eerie. No logical explanation. Was in an optical illusion? Was it real? What was it?
Still have no idea.
Most bizarre things people see end up having a logical explanation and my skeptical nature tells me there is one for that, and it probably was some sort of optical illusion.
I went back several times after that and never saw it again.
Next week, a real local ghost story.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
