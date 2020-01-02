The future didn't turn out to be as bad as some thought it would be

Back in the early Eighties, a movie set in the not-distant future warned of a dystopian world of pollution, decaying cities, living androids and people fleeing Earth for a fresh start on off-world colonies. Of course, there were flying cars, too.
That movie, “Blade Runner” starring Harrison Ford, was set in November 2019. Well, it’s 2020 now and we still don’t have flying cars. We have huge cities, but they’re not nearly as depressing as that movie’s monolithic Los Angeles. We don’t have colonies on the moon or the planet Mars, and our only space station doesn’t offer package deals for tourists, restaurants or hotel rooms.
We also don’t have androids that are almost impossible to distinguish from real humans. The only real robots we have are gizmos like vacuum cleaners that set off our burglar alarms and those stainless steel things that check out our groceries.
I don’t think robot checkout counters are going to take over the world anytime soon.
I’ve read a lot of science fiction, and much of it predicts what the future will be like. Writers who make guesses about what the future will bring usually agree on one thing; they’re probably going to be wrong. We’ve got technology now that makes science fiction’s guesses look downright primitive.
For instance, in “Blade Runner,” Harrison Ford’s police detective, Decker, calls the movie’s female love interest on a pay phone of all things. Today Decker could make that call, television screen conversation and all, after reaching into his pocket.
Another good example is Dick Tracy’s two-way wrist radio TV. Today, our cellphones can do more than the gizmo I thought was so cool so many years ago. Heck, we’ve got wrist telephones now that make Tracy’s wrist radio look like something out of a toy store.
And then there’s Captain Kirk’s communicator and Mr. Spock’s trusty tricorder. One of our cellphones can do more than either of those “Star Trek” gadgets combined.
Yes, we don’t have bases on the moon and regular flights up to space stations. We don’t have jet packs and you can’t buy Martian real estate yet, but there are ways in which the future turned out to be a bit better than we expected.
For instance, we don’t have the totalitarian government George Orwell warned us about in his novel “1984,” but we do have to endure a lot of the constant surveillance he foresaw. Government agencies watch us, but I don’t think it ever occurred to Orwell that everyone was going to get into the surveillance business.
Companies that want to sell us anything and everything watch and analyze what we watch, eat and buy. Anyone with a cellphone can shoot videos of everything from criminal activity to misspoken words, then post them on social media for the whole world to see.
Our leaders watch us, but anyone dreaming of social media stardom is ready with a cellphone to catch their mistakes and missteps. Today everything everyone does is watched and recorded more than Orwell ever imagined.
Big Brother is here, and he is us.
We also haven’t had a nuclear war, and hopefully we’ll keep getting let down in that regard. We haven’t had a mass pandemic that has allowed the apes to take over. An asteroid hasn’t hit the Earth yet, and I don’t think anybody is going to cook up a Tyrannosaurus anytime soon and let it escape into our neighborhoods.
The future didn’t turn out to be what science fiction writers and movie makers thought it might be, but the worst they imagined didn’t happen.
We have amazing technology they never imagined. We don’t have flying cars, but we do have cars with radios and stereos that play almost any music you want.
Our cars have televisions, too, air conditioning and all the other trimmings. When you think about how heavy traffic is now, it’s probably just as well that our cars can’t fly, too.
We can have hope in our future. Maybe it won’t come with cool bells and whistles, but there’s a good chance it won’t come with killer androids and radioactive landscapes, either. The future is something we should approach with caution, but not paralyzing fear.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
