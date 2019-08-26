The day potted meat was absolutely out-of-this-world delicious

Sometimes it’s not the quality of the food or how it’s cooked or the people you are with that creates one of the best meals you have ever had.
It’s simply the circumstances.
A meal that stands out for me happened when I was a teenager and continues to be near the top of the most memorable meals, and, as is often the case, those memories are created when things are not at all planned or expected.
It’s a story I have told many times, so if I have written about it before please indulge me. I think about everybody in this area can relate to it, or at least those who grew up in an era when summers meant spending a great deal of time outdoors and food was always appreciated.
In this case, it was a camping trip on the banks of New River near Glen Lyn, a summertime tradition.
I think it was three of us who gathered enough potatoes, bread, eggs and sandwich meat, as well as bait, to spend a week camping in one of the narrow areas between the road and the river, barely enough room to find a place to sleep and have a fire and find an open spot to cast our lines to fish.
We had no tent, but no one cared. Sleeping on a blanket on the ground under the canopy of river trees goes with youth, but has a finite life span as we learn soon enough.
After being dropped off by a cousin we unloaded and quickly built a fire and started fishing.
Another cousin was supposed to join us three days later with fresh supplies so we settled in, campfire going all the time, usually with potatoes cooking in the hot coals.
We thought nothing about rationing the food, expecting the cousin to be there with more and always the eternal optimists about catching fish to eat as well.
But, sadly, the fish were few and far between and the cousin did not show up on that day, or the next.
And our food was long gone.
For teenage boys who are skinny but have “hollow legs,” as we were told because there was no explanation for where all the food we ate went, going hungry is tortuous.
So after a full day of no food, it was time to act that evening as hope had faded the cousin would show up.
The only option was to walk to the store in Glen Lyn after pooling our money to make sure we had enough to buy some food.
Well, we didn’t have much and I don’t remember the amount, but we knew it would get us by.
One of us had to stay behind to guard our fishing gear and everything, so I ended up, I think, being the one chosen to do that, probably drawing straws.
My memory about some of those details is sketchy, probably because I was so hungry, but what happened later I remember as clearly as if it were just a few days ago.
It seemed like they were gone forever, although in reality the hike to Glen Lyn may have been only three miles, if that.
But they finally made it back, toting bags that included a few snacks, some pop, three loaves of bread, a bunch of cans of cheap potted meat and fresh tomatoes which were in season and plentiful.
They were complaining about the load, but they made it.
Okay, here is that meal that I can still taste.
I ate eight potted meat sandwiches with a slice of tomato on each one.
Yes, eight.
Every bite was absolutely out-of-this-world delicious.
At that point in time, at that place, under those circumstances, a potted meat sandwich cuisine was better than any lobster or filet mignon I would ever have in my life.
New River bank gourmet.
I still have no idea what is even in potted meat, and I don’t want to know.
I just know that after eating those eight sandwiches, each heavy with potted meat, I stretched out on the ground and was relaxed, elated, so happy my belly was full and life was good again.
After all, teens live in the moment and the life ahead seems so foggy and unreal that it has little impact on thought or decisions.
Potted meat and a full belly was enough.
Wish I could do that now.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.