The day CNN got the news out first with a factual story

You could call it a rare example of journalistic nirvana.
I receive breaking news alerts on a daily basis from all of the different news apps installed on my phone. These alerts come at all hours of the day and night. And yes, I also receive news alerts from the Daily Telegraph. In fact, sometimes I’m the person sending out those alerts.
Last month, one of the news alerts came from CNN. It informed me that President Donald Trump had made history by being the first president to cross into the Demilitarized Zone into North Korea.
Surprised by the news alert, I instinctively followed the link despite my misgivings about the source. Let me explain. I once considered CNN to be a credible source of news. But lately the 24-hour cable network has been a little slanted in their reporting. It should be noted that those on the left can certainly make the same argument about Fox News. Fox is quite one-sided as well.
Opening the story, I expected to be disappointed. But I wasn’t. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised by what I read.
Sentence by sentence, paragraph by paragraph, the CNN article was a straight forward, informative and accurate news story.
After reading the full article, I paused for a second. That’s because I couldn’t detect any sense of bias or political leaning in the writer’s words. Instead, it was an old-fashioned example of how journalism is supposed to work. You tell a story that is accurate, fair and factual without giving any hints of personal opinion or political bias within your written words. Back in the old days, we called this Journalism 101.
If the writer of this story was an anti-Trumper, his writings didn’t show it. That’s a good thing, and something that is hard to find in today’s increasingly opinionated 24-hour cable television market.
In case you haven’t heard, CNN is left leaning and Fox News is right leaning. One likes Trump, and the other doesn’t. And there isn’t a lot of middle ground to be found between these two networks. The extreme right and left positions pushed by Fox and CNN have contributed a lot to the current political polarization in America.
It’s hard to find a lot of middle ground nowadays. I’m talking about independent-minded voters who can see things both ways. A good example is someone who may vote for a Republican in a national race, but vote for a Democrat in a local county supervisor or sheriff’s race.
A journalist should never let his or her political viewpoints show in a news article. A news article is just that — news. It’s not opinion. One’s personal opinion is reserved for the opinion page, which is what you are reading right now.
Someone who is covering a news story shouldn’t inject his or her personal opinion into the news article. Instead, the article should simply convey all of the relevant facts, strive for accuracy and include appropriate sourcing.
Whoever wrote that article on CNN last month, I can’t remember his name, did everything correctly. The story was fair, accurate and devoid of political bias. And that is the way it is supposed to be.
Of course, we all remember what happened back during the election night of 2016, when so many television journalists allowed their emotions to get the best of them. When Trump was declared the winner, there were looks of shock and dismay on some of their faces.
They didn’t expect that outcome. Some appeared to be on the verge of crying. I’m not a television journalist. I’m a print journalist. But I can assure you that you can’t let your emotions show like that on television. Doing so would suggest bias toward a particular candidate, or Trump in this particular case.
Kudos to the CNN reporter who penned the excellent story last month about Trump crossing into North Korea with Kim Jong Un. It was an extremely well written article, both informative and factual. Plus CNN beat Fox News to the punch in getting that news alert out. That’s important as well in today’s high-tech age. You do want to make sure that you get the news out first. Just make sure it is accurate before you hit the send button.
CNN got it right on this particular day. I hope to read more stories like this in the future.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
