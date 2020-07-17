The creek offered a smorgasbord of nature and entertainment

The creek was a wonderland.
It looks so tiny now, as things tend to do when we grow up, leave and return. But at the time, it was big enough.
Called Five Mile Fork, it runs behind Oakvale School and into East River. We moved to the old Route 460 less than a mile from the school when I was eight and lived across the road from a sawmill. Sawdust from the mill had created a small mountain between the road and the creek.
It also meant a lot of rats. Big ones. They enjoyed moving into the nearby houses. I kind of grew up with the unwelcome intruders around, with many unpleasant experiences, but that’s another story.
When the weather cooperated, my focus was primarily on the creek and I shared that focus with several other kids in the nearby Possum Hollow neighborhood.
Many who grew up here probably had similar experiences as creeks running between these hills is a common sight.
Since this was long before cellphones, laptops and electronic devices and we only got one channel on the TV, we did not sit at home. We were outdoors every day, especially in the summer, and we would spend a great deal of that time on the creek.
We didn’t see it as just a rather picturesque mountain stream. It was far, far more than that, offering a smorgasbord of nature and entertainment.
Swimming in the Harvey Hole was routine. No, we did not care what had made its way into the creek upstream. And we all were very healthy.
Fishing was routine as well. Although the stream was not stocked with trout, it had the usual wild fare of blue gills, red eyes, horny heads, and, if you were lucky, bass.
I always wanted to catch a blue gill or red eye and maybe a bass big enough to eat. Horny heads were too small and suckers could be large and fun to catch, but they were too bony to put on the table.
Of course, we had better luck catching trout in stocked streams, like East River or Pigeon Creek, and catfish on the Mother of All Rivers, the mighty New River, when we camped on the riverbank.
However, on a routine warm day, we only had access to Five Mile Fork. But fishing is fun, regardless.
And we used the creek to catch bait for our camping trips. Minnows, crawdads and hellgrammites. Even some lizards. Of course, a seine was needed for minnows and hellgrammites.
We would spend hours doing this and never got bored.
Water snakes were a source of interest as well, trying to spot one sunbathing on a limb beside the creek and doing research on them in encyclopedias at school.
Walking up and down the creek exploring both sides, just out of curiosity. Maybe venturing into nearby fields to pick blackberries and wait with great anticipation as the one patch of wild strawberries we found was ready.
And the never-ending conversations about everything and anything, with an occasional disagreement.
We were on our own and our parents knew where we were, even if we were gone all day, because we sometimes took potatoes to cook in the ashes of a fire we built to go with potted meat sandwiches and roasted marshmallows for dessert.
And when we were not on the creek or in the woods we would most likely be playing basketball or softball.
We settled disputes on our own and always remained friends.
Many valuable skills and lessons were learned in the process, along with a deep appreciation of nature.
The reason I am reminiscing about those days is because I recently was asked why I do not play video games and never developed an interest in them at all, and have no desire to.
All of the above is the answer.
And with my own children I learned that they may want to play video games a lot (the boys, not the girls), but give them the alternatives that I had growing up and they quickly forget about the devices.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
