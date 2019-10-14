The 'circle of life' was complete as the squirrel became part of me

The quandary began when I was young, but I don’t remember the exact age.
But I do recall it was October and squirrel hunting season had started, which was the reason the problem surfaced in the first place. Well, it was only a problem for me. Everyone else was happy about it.
And I sure thought I would be too.
Although I had been squirrel hunting before, I had never had any luck getting one and had only taken a shot once with my little .410 shotgun. I missed.
But on this Saturday, the first day of season, I was determined to kill a squirrel. Everyone else my age I knew had already bagged several.
I went with several others on that day, but I remember my cousin Chuck in particular, a good hunter who showed me a place to go on East River Mountain where he had seen squirrels.
So I followed his directions and found a large oak tree to sit under which offered a good view of a little valley covered with a layer of leaves, and plenty of trees that squirrels like, Chuck said.
I sat on the ground, leaned back on the tree, shotgun at the ready, eyes peeled on the forest, ears alert for any sound on the crunchy leaves.
I was determined to stay focused, rather than my usual modus operandi of daydreaming and thinking about everything else but hunting. That probably explained why hunting was not my forte and I had yet to get a squirrel.
At any rate, it wasn’t long before I heard the leaves crunch for a second, then again, as if something was running, then stopping, then running again, which squirrels do, not seeming to be able to decide where they want to go.
Then I saw it, a medium-sized gray squirrel perched on a log, eyes straight ahead but away from me.
I had already moved my .410 to my shoulder so it took only a slight adjustment to have him in my line of fire. Not wanting to take a chance on him scampering away I pulled the trigger.
I won’t describe in detail what followed, but let’s just say the first shot did not complete the job. It took two more, at closer range.
But I had a squirrel, my first, and I was indeed initially excited about telling everyone and showing off my conquest.
That excitement was blunted, though, by the act of shooting the squirrel. I realized for the first time it was not fun at all. Catching a fish and killing it never bothered me. But this did.
If that reaction was typical, I had never seen any evidence of it so I dared not confide in anyone about my gut feeling.
I took it home, skinned it, cleaned it and placed the rather small remains of the squirrel in the fridge.
Yes, it was kind of pitiful looking, and the experience continued to bother me.
The next morning, my mother decided to cook it for breakfast, with gravy and biscuits.
I had eaten that before, of course, since it was a rather usual breakfast, during squirrel season especially, and always a good meal.
But this time it was different.
Eating that particular squirrel, the one that I brought to the table, did bring a sense of satisfaction, accomplishment and a deep appreciation.
For the first time, I fully understood an aspect of the “circle of life” as the squirrel became part of me in a way, helping to keep me alive and healthy.
And I didn’t depend on anyone else to bring the food to the table. Not another hunter, not a butcher. I did it.
The quandary, of course, was the unpleasant impact of taking an animal’s life and the satisfaction of the end result.
That has never changed.
I guess I could have been a vegetarian and removed the perplexity. After all, if I am going to eat it, I should be willing to kill it.
If people had to make that choice in reality, most would probably be vegetarians.
Unless they didn’t have enough vegetables and protein to stay healthy.
Well, that’s exactly why our ancestors hunted, and why they appreciated putting food on the table, as well as why they respected the source of the food.
They were not perplexed about it. It was survival.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
