Christmas is…the foundation of hope that would grow and flourish and then sacrifice itself to save untold souls across the ages. It is told and retold every year in Sunday Schools and religious schools, in church plays and on town squares, represented in languages around the world and down the block. From the blessed Book of Luke to the old Sears & Roebuck catalog, Christmas brings out the very best within us and sometimes less than that.
We fret about Santa Claus and presents and money and what they have to do with the baby in the manger and there is no one answer that seems to satisfy everyone. Some of us want “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” on the radio while others feel that Mariah Carey must be heard with “All I Want for Christmas is You” and we are conflicted somewhere between “Scrooged” and “A Christmas Carol.”
We grow up and get educated and then come to the conclusion that we are not sure exactly when Jesus was born. It doesn’t take long until we are pretty sure the Christmas star did not shine exactly the way we heard it did when we were children. Then we recall that we truly don’t know how many Wise Men there were or how long it took them to get to Bethlehem. Someone will say the worshippers could not have gotten to Bethlehem in time, anyway.
Oh, just bake some more cookies and plug up the Christmas tree lights. Surely there will be a movie coming on soon where all the holiday wishes come true at the very last minute just in time for the next show.
And yet…
When quiet settles and the Good Book lies open on the table under cold, starry winter skies the magic that is real Christmas begins to work its wonder and like the mist on the breast of the new fallen snow we are filled with the spirit that does not come from Tinseltown.
More than 2,000 years ago in the little town of Bethlehem a young girl heavy with child and her trusting husband Joseph just managed to make it to a stable where the cattle and sheep were gathered. No other place could be found for them. Hours or perhaps only with minutes to spare they prepared for the birth of their first child.
Wondrous miracle! In a lowly manger the King of All came into the world. High above, the mighty star shone down in splendor. It, too, was a miracle. The giant Jupiter, known as “King of the Planets,” had been moving into position for months. Often translated from Hebrew as meaning “righteousness,” it was perfectly designed for the night of all nights. Then Venus, known as a symbol of fertility, love and birth took its place so high above the village. The third shining heavenly body, the bright star Regulus, known as “little King” or “prince” joined with the other two, coming together in a majestic meeting not seen in the skies for almost 3,000 years, did exactly what the Maker designed them to do at exactly the time they were designed to do it.
Paying homage to the baby was the group of shepherds “abiding in the fields” who were heralded by angels with the Good News about the child in the City of David born unto them on this night as a Savior. Dedicated as they were, living solitary lives on the high, lonely hills, they were favored for their devotion to their flocks in much the same way as the Master would show in the time to come going in search of the one to join the ninety and nine.
From the meek to the most majestic, all would be represented at the stable on that first Christmas. So it was that the learned astronomers from the distant eastern land also found their way to Bethlehem. We know them as Balthasar, a king from Ethiopia, Melchior, a king from Persia, and Gaspar, a king from India. Wise and royal, they and the shepherds together live through the ages portraits of all social classes, both Jew and Gentile coming as one to worship one greater still.
Their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh represented the finest tribute men could offer to the King of Kings come down in the flesh to make a way for them to one day follow him into eternity. Perhaps they understood even as they knelt in reverence that their presents, wonderful as they were, paled in comparison to the greatest gift of all.
So in this virus-strewn world, with all its doubts and fears and the oppression found in nations, we can find in the story of Jesus hope for all. His own were under fierce rule, brutally used and mistreated. They looked for an answer and in a brilliant flash of light, it came down. Stars still burn, twinkle and fade with the seasons.
Yet, take heart. That baby grew into the Light of the World and will never go out until He returns to give those who believe an eternal celebration.
Merry Christmas to All.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
