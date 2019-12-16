The Christmas celebration has changed a lot over the last 125 years

The way I figure it, the Christmas holiday has been celebrated in the house I am living in about 125 times.
Yep, the house is that old, seeing several generations of my family get up on Christmas morning with, I am sure, some sort of decorations, presents and a nice dinner.
I have often tried to envision that morning many times at different points along the way, especially when my grandmother was a small child.
Of course, it would have been a different world, far more akin to pioneer days when communities were rather isolated and families self-sufficient in most ways.
Most gifts were probably homemade and an orange really would have been a treat.
The majority of gifts given this year did not exist then.
However, the type of gifts that would have been given when my grandmother was a little girl had been around for a long time and still are, from a doll to clothing, homemade back then of course.
A little boy may have been given a gravel shooter or pocket knife, gifts still around today.
The food has not changed much, though, although then it would have been a lot more on the organic side, and far healthier.
I can see my grandmother sitting down to a Christmas dinner of a wild or local farm-raised turkey, a ham from their own pig, mashed potatoes with butter they made from their cow’s milk and green beans that had been canned from their garden.
There was no electricity, of course, since it would have been around 1900, so a wood cook stove was used as well as lanterns for lighting.
No entertainment either except by their own talents. Even radio was still more than 20 years away.
Church was the center of the community, and, of course, I am sure that was always a big part of Christmas, as it is today for many.
Since my grandmother’s childhood Christmases, the world has seen amazing changes, especially in technology. In fact, look at the changes in technology just in the last 20 years.
While automobiles, electricity and television may have sparked countless changes in society and our lives, the cellphone has taken over as having an impact that continues to grow.
Just think about it. A device you can hold in your hand contains incredible advances in technology and functions that were not even dreamed of a few decades ago.
It is mind-boggling.
But even with all the changes in what we can do, how we can do it and the countless distractions that now bombard us, the fundamentals of Christmas have not changed at all, because human nature is the same and the reason for Christmas in the first place has not changed.
Do any of us have a better, happier and more rewarding Christmas day than my grandmother experienced?
Probably not. In fact, hers may be been more satisfying because she most likely was surrounded by the love of a very large extended family, a caring community, a generally much safer environment, and, more importantly, she was immersed in a spiritual life that created an inner peace she carried with her to the day she died, when she was 88.
Her faith and optimism never faltered.
Our interactions with the world and other people have expanded beyond imagination since then, from transportation and easy mobility to the world coming to us through technology.
We all have become more accustomed to these changes and our children take them for granted.
But it doesn’t matter how often and far we travel, how many people we meet, how many gadgets we own, how much money we make, what we accomplish – we all want to have a home to come back to.
Because that is where we should find all of those things my grandmother had.
That is where our hearts and dreams are.
That is where Christmas is.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
