A father often took his oldest son to a place he frequented. While there, a 72-year-old man often said “crude … inappropriate and disgusting things” to the 12-year-old boy. The father told the older man repeatedly to stop verbally harassing his son, but that didn’t stop the man from being vulgar.
One time the man got too close to the boy, into the boy’s personal space, and the father, after telling the man to stop harassing his son, and defending his son, pushed the man away. He fell back, but was not injured. The older man then sued the father.
The case was investigated by a District Court and the case was dismissed.
However, the family was awakened one morning by a team of 25-30 FBI agents carrying weapons.
“They had big, huge rifles” pointed at the father, “and pointed at me and kind of pointed throughout the house,” the mother said.
“The kids were all just screaming. It was all just very scary and traumatic,” the mother told a news agency, about the incident that she and her children witnessed. Her husband pleaded with the FBI agents to be calm, referencing the couple’s seven children, she said.
Catholic News Agency reported that the FBI reported that the father was arrested outside his home “without incident.” According to federal court documents, the father was charged with assaulting the 72-year-old man.
Question: Why was the FBI arresting a man on a charge that the court had found warranted dismissal? And if an arrest was warranted in this case, why did the FBI show up early in the morning pointing weapons at the parents in front of their children, when a phone call, or a single agent appearing at the home with a warrant for the father’s arrest would have been a logical and appropriate way to proceed?
When you realize that the place the man and his son went was a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, that the man was a pro-life advocate, that the older man was a pro-abortion protester, and that the Biden administration supports very liberal abortion rules, this makes more sense.
CBS News reported that, “With guns drawn, FBI agents in combat gear and night-vision equipment fanned out just before dawn Friday in front of the Florida home of President Trump’s former campaign adviser, Roger Stone.”
The report said one of the agents shouted, “FBI! Open the door!” as he repeatedly pounded on the door in a video of the raid broadcast on CNN. “FBI warrant!”
Soon a light came on, and Roger Stone appeared in sleepwear. Are you Roger Stone?” an agent asked him. “Yes,” he responded. Stone was arrested and then led away.
Stone commented about the raid, “This morning at the crack of dawn, 29 FBI agents arrived at my home with 17 vehicles with their lights flashing, when they could simply have contacted my attorneys and I would have been more than willing to surrender voluntarily,” he said. “They terrorized my wife, my dogs.”
The raid was “completely unnecessary,” Stone’s attorney, Bruce Rogow, said. “He’s not in hiding.”
Stone was charged with seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; five counts of false statements; and one count of witness tampering.
These charges do not indicate the need for a dawn swat team raid. And, how, exactly, did CNN know about the raid in advance?
While some Trump supporters have been charged with crimes, legitimate charges in at least some of the cases, this spectacular event seems more than a little over-the-top.
And the arrest of a pro-life supporter after a court had dismissed a lawsuit on the same charge as the arrest seems completely inexplicable.
These two incidents, as well as the incident where Trump supporter Mike Lindell was approached in public, rather than in a less spectacular way, indicates a particular motive on the part of the FBI, and the Department of Justice of which the FBI is a part.
Lindell was in the drive-through at a fast food restaurant when FBI agents approached him, showed him a warrant, and demanded he give them his cell phone.
This is the same DOJ that ignored the federal law-breaking by demonstrators at the homes of the judicially conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices, following the court overturning of the then incorrect Roe v. Wade decision made decades ago.
This is the same DOJ that sent agents to harass parents who attended school board meetings and complained about the course of events at their children’s schools.
In some cases, these parents were termed “domestic terrorists” because they used their First Amendment right to speak freely when they expressed their dissatisfaction with the behavior of school boards, schools, and teachers that abandoned the approved curricula, and began indoctrinating young students without notifying the parents of these changes in the curriculum. It is parents, after all, who are the ones whose taxes support public education.
The DOJ appears to be targeting the right. Is there a greater wrong against the people when their government targets one group for the benefit of another group?
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.