The older generation, like my great-uncle Jerry Whittaker, called the difference “slow time” when the clock hands were turned back an hour middle ways through the fall. That was how it was done then. The hands on the clocks were turned back. You see, there were no microwaves with digital numbers. Locating the shows on television was done with a pocket watch which the men would carefully remove from either their watch pockets on the overalls or the middle chest pocket of the bibs, which were also overalls.
There was, in the old on “the lease” at Horsepen, a very fancy clock (to my tiny eyes, anyway) which might have been handed down from the Roman Empire, which sat squarely in the middle of the mantle. That clock had standard hands and two holes, one on either side below the numbers, for settings. It had to be wound – a task that I was never asked to do. This was done every few days to keep it up to date. Those hands never went backward, either, because Uncle Jerry refused to switch time and he kept it wound but never changed the way the rest of the country did. Well, most of the country. We had heard that someplace, maybe Wyoming or Idaho or one of those other Western states we would never see, did not change their time, either. He liked that and just stayed with “fast time” which I figured out was what the rest of the United States (with the exception of Wyoming or whatever state it was) called Daylight Savings Time.
Usually, this did not make a lot of difference to us. Daddy got up before daylight, anyway, to get ready for work over at U.S. Steel’s No. 14 mine. Mom was up, too, and I managed to make it downstairs to the kitchen soon after. In those days, rising early was necessary.
About this time of year when it started to really get cold and snow fell more than once every two or three weeks, we had to get the kindling wood in and keep the coal buckets ready with black gold to fire up the Warm Morning beside the kitchen. There was another, smaller coal stove in the kitchen and between the two of them our house was usually toasty and comfortable. To keep it that way meant taking turns in going out to the coal bin beside our smokehouse. In one side was the house coal that had been ordered in late summer and usually hauled down and dumped inside by Harding Creasy. Next to the coal bin was the wood room and that was filled with kindling wood which we (mostly Dad) got by cutting down a tree or two and then splitting the wood into small sticks that would quickly catch fire and so make certain the coal would do likewise. It was a labor intensive process, to be sure, but everybody else in the neighborhood was doing the same thing.
Winter mornings in Abb’s Valley, like most of the rest of Four Seasons Country, were always blanketed by a silver lining of wood and coal smoke rising from chimneys as far as the eye could see. Which, when the humidity was just right, was not very far. Kind of like living in a cloud or a fog bank. What I usually thought about was, it was the same process they used on the railroad to fire up the steam engines so that was fine with me.
Now, like Uncle Jerry, we had clocks but none of us had to depend on them to wake up the household. The roosters, either the big Rhode Island Red we named “Kennedy” when JFK won the 1960 presidential election or any of the number of small but feisty bantam boys who lived in the chicken house next door would wake us up any time after about 4:30 in the morning (the same time the Confederates started shelling Fort Sumter).
Did I say two chicken houses? Oh, yes. The humans only had one but the fowls had two and both of those needed attention. For one thing, when the time did change, along with the temperature, we had to make sure those birds had water before Daddy left for work and that it was not frozen. That meant carrying buckets from the kitchen sink and the same went for the cows. Star and her sister milk cows were just as thirsty as we were. Keeping them fed and watered meant a steady supply of milk and the butter that Mom churned would always be in good supply. No point in going to the grocery store when “farm fresh” could be found right across the fence.
Keeping the assembly going also meant checking the feed. We coordinated that the evening before, usually. Hay in the barn could be dropped into the feedway so the cows could get that as needed. Since the chickens went to bed even before Mel Barnett would start with the six o-clock news on WHIS-TV, we could fill up the feeders at night and that helped. Had to gather eggs a time or two each day, though, because they could freeze on cold days. Oh, there were all kinds of joys.
Looking back, I realize those were some of the very best days. Home made biscuits and honey from real bee hives, with bacon, ham and sausage from the hogs we killed in the fall and vegetables from the garden beside the yard that kept on giving even in cold weather because Mom had canned the goodies and put them on shelves downstairs.
No matter what the government decreed, food time was always fast time when the work was done. Just like clock work, you might say.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.