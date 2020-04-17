Teddy was more than a COVID-19 statistic, he was my friend

His name was Teddy Nelson.
I had taken that Saturday off work. Writing headline after headline about an international pandemic and staring at infection stats is just as tiring for the copy desk as it is for the public. I was burning out, and News Editor Andy Patton understood perfectly well when I asked for some personal time. I spent it playing games online with friends, cooking for the first time in too long and barely leaving the comfort of my room. A nice, self-indulgent kind of day off.
Then at 11:28 p.m., my mother texted me and asked if I had heard the news. Teddy had died.
•••
Teddy Nelson had grown up with my brother and me, living right beside my grandparents’ house where we so often were. I can’t begin to count how many times my brother would slip away to Teddy’s house. My grandparents would lean out the window and shout his name, then wait for his and Teddy’s heads to poke out of one of the windows on that solid red building.
They were closer in age, my brother and Teddy. As the runt, I saw Teddy more when he came to us. My grandparents would feed him, grandma ask about his family, grandpa gave him a hard time for the fun of it. He was an honorary family member. Old Slabtown wouldn’t be complete without Teddy Nelson sitting on his front porch, mowing neighborhood yards or playing basketball in the parking lot behind all the houses.
•••
I knew he had been sick with the virus. I was painfully aware that my friend was among the Logan County stats. There was a long two weeks where the whole family was worried that my brother, and by extension my grandparents, might have caught COVID-19 from Teddy, though thankfully they are all in the clear now.
See, Teddy had asked my brother for help moving to a new place shortly after his work as a welder had sent him out of state, despite everything that’s happened. My brother had agreed, and it was only a couple days afterward that Teddy first showed symptoms. He immediately went for testing, and was told that he only had bronchitis and was denied a coronavirus test. Two days after that, he was on a ventilator with a positive diagnosis. Only another week and some change, then Teddy was gone.
•••
For some reason, I remember vividly one day that I was walking my grandparents’ dog while I was home for the summer from college. It was a mutt down to its bones, one my brother had picked up from the railroad tracks as a puppy and nursed to health. Teddy always had dogs too, and as I started to walk back inside, his dog jumped its fence and went for mine. They were both wild dogs at heart really, just pretending to be civilized so they’d get fed.
They snarled and jumped at each other, but Teddy and I shouted our dogs’ names in unison, and both of those hounds froze exactly as they were. If you had just walked in, you’d almost swear they were hugging the way they stayed locked together. They separated, and Teddy and I both laughed, partly out of relief. We had a chance to catch up and shoot the breeze for the first time in years. He knew I had gone to college and I knew he and my brother were working odd jobs together, but we had always managed to miss each other whenever we were both around.
After a while talking I could tell the dog was anxious to go inside and get something to eat, so I told Teddy I’d see him around and went home.
•••
I won’t be able to stop thinking about how this happened for a long time. He had been ordered to travel by work, he had tried to get tested immediately. He had underlying problems, yes, but nobody thought that meant he should’ve been treated more carefully? Not ordered into hot zones or dismissed at the test site? Was that welding job in Ohio, Tennessee, wherever worth it? This was not something cruel thrown at him from a clear blue sky. There were warnings. I don’t blame negligence for Teddy’s death, I blame recklessness, and not on his part.
His last Facebook post will haunt me. “Prayers please, all I want is to feel better.”
•••
Sixth or seventh? Teddy died on Saturday, but his death was officially the seventh according to DHHR’s Sunday release. So, sixth or seventh? Which one was my friend?
That’s what I wonder to myself on Sunday night, back at work. I stand outside under the Daily Telegraph’s loading dock as harsh winds shove rain and my own cigarette smoke back into my face. Upstairs my friend’s mugshot sits on my computer, under a headline about the state’s death toll. There’s a family in Monongalia County missing a vital piece just like mine in Logan County, paired together by cruel circumstance.
I knew then that I wanted to write something down about my friend, but as I pace around in the darkness and the storm, I can only mutter one word to myself, again and again.
Senseless.
James Trent is a copy editor at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at jtrent@bdtonline.com
