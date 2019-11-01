Technology is altering our culture and the way was speak

Language is the one thing that both brings us together and separates us. In some countries, people can be born in the same city but never speak the same language.
While I, of course, had to take foreign language courses during my studies, French was my choice. I, unfortunately, never mastered it. I can barely remember any of it and I kick myself over it.
I’ve always been interested in language and how vastly different the same language can be from one person to the next. While there are of course rules to language — I’m looking at you grammar — there are no rules when it comes to accents.
My own accent sometimes contradicts itself as my father is from southern West Virginia while my mother is from Delaware.
Believe me, my parents love to pick on me when I say a word with a heavy accent in either direction.
The English language is something I’m very passionate about. Preserving this language is something I am interested in as well.
Throughout history, language has evolved and continues to evolve tremendously. To prove this, try reading anything by Shakespeare. You’ll see how much our language has changed.
In the past, language was impacted by class affiliation, upbringing and occupation. Now language is altered very heavily by slang. In my lifetime alone I have seen English undergo many changes with Millennial and Generation Z culture.
I’m stuck somewhere in the middle of being a Millennial and a Gen-Z, but I’m very aware of how technology is altering our culture and language.
In the Bluefield Daily Telegraph newsroom, my fellow Millennials and Gen-Z’s have the ability to speak to one another solely through internet culture references. To our older coworkers, I’m sure this comes off as insanity.
Rather than saying how we can relate to something we’ll simply say “mood,” which in itself will elicit a few laughs. There are a thousand other references I could mention but that would be far too involved and lengthy.
What interests me in this cultural experience is that by way of social media and the internet those my age can recall or reference something with one word. I’ve heard people say, “My daughter says that,” and ask me if I know them. No, I don’t know your daughter, but we both probably read the same viral Twitter thread.
Social media platforms and the internet, in general, allow my generation to converse in a completely foreign way to other generations though it is the same language. While I know this isn’t a new concept, slang has been around for a long time. The creation and spread of slang by the internet is still rather recent.
When I was younger my friends and I would make code words and sayings so we could speak freely without anyone knowing what we were saying. Now in Millennial and Gen-Z cultures, we are able to do that.
Not only can we use slang but we can reference videos and know immediately what someone is referencing. By way of videos from YouTube and Vine, my generation has our own “code words” that no one will know unless they are consuming the same media content.
This shows how wildly language can change in just a few years, let alone hundreds of years.
In Shakespearian times people spoke by using words such as thine and obsequious while in 2019 we say yeet.
I mentioned that I seek to preserve language but I also enjoy the evolution of language through slang. This is where code-switching comes into play. Code-switching is when a person changes from professional speech to relaxed speech.
For example, you probably wouldn’t use slang when you talk to the president but you would while you’re with your friends.
By differentiating between formal English and slang, I think we can preserve our language for years to come. Language preservation is important because, without it, our language will be a thing of the past such as Shakespearian English.
I’d like for both our professional speak and our unprofessional speak to be preserved but that can’t happen if we don’t properly educate children with proper English.
This is where English, grammar and literature must be taught. Not only will it aid in speech but it also aids in general knowledge and culture.
As for me and my peers, we’ll continue speaking through our “Millennial speak” and sharing our nonsensical humor.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com. Follow her at @BDTCoppola.
