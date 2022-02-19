I am proud to consider the things I have done by myself or what I do my myself. After “breathing,” the list shortens quickly. Typing or keyboarding, for instance, is the way to get this column done and I typed it all myself. Half a century ago, I received the Royal portable typewriter that my Uncle Frank had used. Not long after, Altha Rowden began instruction in typing class and so I learned with large amounts of help. Lest I forget, years earlier my mother taught me to read before I started school which truly made a great difference as I spelled the words on those typewriters.
One thing led to another, typewriters were gradually replaced by simple computers, Microsoft Office and Internet connections came along with kind assistance from a host of newspaper staffers and my wife which have all combined under the magic of Google and e-mail to make this work for me. For me? Not quite, because there have been hundreds of people at newspaper offices, race tracks, football and baseball stadiums, libraries, etc., who have been invaluable with the process. All I did was put words in front of each other – most of the time.
Just this past week, former Telegraph staffer and sports writer Mike Judge sent a thoughtful e-mail about our shared “old days” when I dictated stories back to Bluefield during Speedweeks leading up to the Daytona 500 and he put those words “in the system” as they say. We did that fairly often and it helped the Daily Telegraph have one of the best (I think) NASCAR sections this side of Charlotte. Every sports editor, city editor, copy editor, managing editor or any other kind of supervisor has taken precious time to assist yours truly with such tasks whether it be straight news, features, sports or cutlines for photos.
Those NASCAR years, most specifically the years of R.J. Reynolds sponsorship, were truly a collaborative effort both in Bluefield and at various venues from Michigan to Alabama. For example, the excellent advertising staff led by Terri Hale were energetic and effective in securing the resources necessary to produce the product. Terri, always willing to discuss a project, was recently promoted to general manger for three of the newspapers in this organization. Being helpful and getting cooperation from others is no doubt a major part of the reason she got that promotion.
Just as with Mike, the entire sports staff had to help get the stories done. My go-to-girl, Sue Richmond, was ever-present in the newsroom and on the phone to either answer questions or refer me to good help.
Veteran newspaper people like Jim Terry, Don Cuppett, Barbara Hawkins and others were always willing to provide comments, encouragement and technical assistance with computers to move the process forward. Andy Patton, as an example, has long been a support person, an able and kind friend who has often used his editorial skills to “save” an assignment for yours truly.
When the late Tom Colley asked me to do those racing stories, I took about a year of researching to prepare. Every publicist responded to requests for information and was willing to explain what and how to do the basics for stock car racing reporting. Sometimes, that meant going all the way to the owner(s) and I have been fortunate to know several.
Drivers were very cooperative and so were their “people” who knew the value of publicity. We helped each other and word got around. I could get an interview with most of them. Good times.
Now the foundation of this was transportation and my true friend Gerry McCann was in the automobile business. He liked racing. So did his pilot, Bob Fowler. We also worked for and with each other. An airplane is a fantastic tool, cutting travel time in half — or more. As a result, we were able to go and see and do in ways that enabled this newspaper to provide coverage that before only the huge daily papers could offer. From Talladega to Richard Petty, I was fortunate to be in all kinds of places because of assistance before, during and after races. You might say we had our own racing team and it worked pretty well for many years.
Bob and I spent many hours of our own getting pictures — Gerry took many photos, too — and traveling around to the venues in several states in regular vehicles. Wonderful times.
So, as proud as I might be of what was accomplished, I conclude by reminding myself every day — there is a very small “i” in the whole process and a huge “WE.”
Thanks to everyone who made this possible.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
