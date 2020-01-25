Teams may dwindle as machines approach the diamond

Just when you thought it could not get any worse – it has. No, not the mess in Washington, D.C. That will definitely get worse before it gets better.
This time, it’s Major League Baseball with its latest game-changing and people pushing idea. MLB has in mind to experiment with machines to call balls and strikes this spring.
The process has already been tried in a couple of minor leagues and reports are that the umpires themselves are cooperating.
For this old fan’s money, the leagues can take their machines and give us the people in blue. Whether or not it is an economy move remains to be seen or another attempt to gain approval at the accuracy of calls.
Neither one makes any real sense – just dollars. Baseball, like all major sports, can do as it wishes.
The decision has already been made to eliminate 42 minor league teams including Bluefield and Princeton and there is not really anything that can be done about that.
Congress cannot go around telling businesses when to open or close a venue, although it might eliminate the anti-trust exemption from MLB to signal displeasure.
Part of the fun of going to baseball games, after all, is to yell at the umpire. Remembering, always, that it is just a game and nobody intends to do any real harm to the arbiters.
I do not like instant replays and constant delay of games. Fans and players in all sports are being jerked around constantly.
Games are lasting longer and longer. We can no longer accept the decision of anyone, it seems, without some kind of appeal.
What ever happened to the decisions of good, old-time umpires like Patsy Malimasura, Ergie Smith and Herb Sims, among others?
Is nothing final anymore? “Yer’ out” seems on the verge of being replaced by “yer gonna’ have to wait until we check with headquarters.” Baseball has long been a fan favorite just because the rules have not dramatically changed year in and year out.
Still, in recent years, the replays have inserted their electronic selves more and more into the fabric of the national pastime.
Leave the video games to the other sports, please. We still have at least one sport where plain old wooden bats are used at the highest levels and there is room for players who are just average-sized, not behemoths who can run faster than a speeding bullet or leap over tall men in a single bound.
We have, of course, already been subjected to the doctoring of baseballs, as home run totals have skyrocketed in some recent seasons.
Scoring – offense – is extremely popular in all types of competition and the rules makers are bent on giving the customers what they want. Most of them, anyway.
Sometimes it seems the umpires do not have as much to do. Runners can no longer slide hard into second base to break up double plays. Catchers no longer have to worry about blocking the plate because the hard-charging players must dip a toe into the plate instead of a headlong plunge to score.
Amazing how things have changed.
Seems like the players today are treated more like investments than employees.
Maybe instead of mechanical umpires major league baseball should just set up adding machines behind home plate.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.