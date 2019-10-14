A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Donald Trump formally objecting to the Democratic-controlled House impeachment probe:
• Democrats have spent $40 million of our tax dollars trying to impeach the president. What have they done for the American people? I can answer my own question. Nothing! Trump 2020 — Randy G.
• How is this possible? The House initiates impeachment proceedings. Is this the sign of an innocent man? Me thinks not — Paula M.
• I don’t blame him one bit, the Democrats are making it up as they go and most of what they are making up are nothing but lies! Adam Schiff is a world class confirmed liar who trained under the Queen of Liars, Hillary Clinton! — Larry T.
• Orange boy ... it’s inevitable. You are impeaching yourself by your own lawless unconstitutional actions and no process barrier you try to throw up, will stop it. Trading our foreign policy to get foreign governments to attack Americans especially those running in an election against you is against election laws, at least a bribe, a whole bunch of wrong doing — Denise S.
On a story about two adults being arrested on child abuse and drug possession charges in Bland County after traveling with children in the back of a U-Haul:
• Thank God someone said something! Prayers for the babies and send them to a U-Haul truck at 84 degrees for about life — Dreama G.
• Way to go Bland County Sheriff’s Department! I’m very proud of y’all! — Marilyn H.
• Thank God someone called 911 — Angela C.
• Wow. So thankful the little kids are now safe. I pray they get good homes and these “parents” get their drug addiction under control before they ruin any more lives — Charlotte F.
• Down right mental! Poor kids. What if there was an accident or your garbage fell on them! — Lily C.
• So glad they were able to find those children before something fatal happened to them — Brenda C.
On a story about House Democrats still trying to get President Trump’s tax returns and an appeal ruling in the case:
• Let’s see all the Congress and senator’s tax returns. Bet there would be a roar coming from D.C. then. Personally, I don’t care about his tax returns. I care about what he is doing for the citizens of this country. Which is more than was done in the eight years prior to him. The representatives sent to Washington aren’t serving the people who voted them into office, and they should be impeached — Nilene B.
• Seems like someone with nothing to hide wouldn’t have to fight so hard to prevent us from seeing what the last 10 presidents have shown freely. He’s a known criminal and a childish huckster. I feel bad for people that still support him because wow, they must fall for every scam ever made — Joe H.
• I assume that like a lot of other rich people, he exploited the various loopholes and didn’t pay any. Nothing (literally) to see here, people — Deborah D.
• Hey liberals. Guess what? We’re gonna vote for him no matter if his tax returns are released or not or whatever might be on them! It just don’t matter! — Larry T.
On a story about the Bluefield Planning Commission approving plans for a new U-Haul showroom and storage facility at the old Kmart site:
• Hindsight being 20/20 ... maybe the Chamber of Commerce could have conducted a survey to assess what the residents of Princeton and Bluefield need and want? — Deb McC
• The owners of the property don’t just “put” whatever businesses they want in there. They have to market it and hope that a good business will show interest and sign a lease. Apparently, the only business that was interested in signing a lease was the U-Haul business. No one else was interested. A lot of larger businesses, like Target and Aldi, look at the demographics of the area — population, household income, etc. — before deciding to open a location. Obviously the area didn’t meet their requirements — Zachary M.
• Any business is better than an empty building. I would of love to have seen a grocery store — Donna C.
• Apparently some people think the city owns the building. It’s owned by Sears Holdings. They can lease or sell to who they wish to — Donald Z.
