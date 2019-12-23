A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story and video regarding four arrests in Tazewell County stemming from two unrelated teen suicides:
• It’s a sad situation all together, but everyone needs to realize that these two teenagers had safety plans in place and the parents failed to follow them. Bullying may have played a small role, but other factors were the reason these two took their own life. When parents fail to follow directions such as leaving a gun in arms reach when it’s supposed to be locked away and leaving medicine out that can be easily accessed, they are failing at providing care for their children. — Amber B.
• So sad. There are lots of kids in these situations — Lisa D.
• So what role do doctors play in this? Prescriptions aren’t being filled properly if they aren’t taking their medications. So a doctor can’t be writing them regularly. Appointments missed or not made. None of this was a red flag to their doctors to place a Child Protective Services call and request a welfare check on their mentally depressed child patient. I’m not saying these parents didn’t fail these kids. I’m just saying if this is really the case then more adults then their parents failed these kids and didn’t take the proper steps to make sure their mental illness was being treated properly — Melissa F.
• Children growing up in today’s world need love. A lot of parents, both work and don’t take time to communicate or bond with their children. Children need someone they can trust and open up to about problems at home. It’s a shame, two beautiful children are gone because no one cared — Beulah C.
On a story about the armed robbery of a Bluefield convenience store where one of the suspects was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet due to an earlier offense:
• You can’t fix stupid. Wearing a monitoring device and commit armed robbery — Jennie R.
• This is real bright, rob a store with a GPS monitor bracelet. He needs 40 years to figure out how he got caught! — Rodney S.
• The adults put the juvenile up to it and thought it would not get caught but you all deserve to be incarcerated for years with no bond! I pray for justice for the one hiding like a coward! You better march your sorry butt down to the police or confess your sins! Your going to be arrested anyways! Thanks officers! — Lilly C.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission forming a grant advisory board to consider tourism grant requests:
• All tourism venues/facilities should be represented on the committee which controls the disbursement of local hotel/motel tax revenues. Suggesting that the hotels and ATV trails should populate this committee is akin to putting the fox in the hen house. A call for all parties to make their interest known in regards to this committee should be made publicly before any decisions or appointments are made — Deb McC.
• Money for these festivals should be spent on all types of advertising like radio, TV, posters, flyers mailers, etc and not just billboards that are up and lost past the date of the event. This grant advisory board would be a great idea, but its members should come from different areas, not just tourism industry, to ensure that all requests receive a fair hearing — Bill S.
• Shouldn’t this be the job of the county economic development director? — Donald Z.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wanting to increase the cigarette, tobacco and gas tax in the Commonwealth:
• How about we raise taxes on all politicians and they make minimum wage. It’s hard enough to live on minimum wage yet they wouldn’t know because they make so much money. I thought America was built to fight against taxation yet look at us all now — Nick F.
• Democrats sticking it to the poor again. Anyone who thinks the cuts in registration fees and removal of safety inspections will balance out the increases, holler at me. I have some beautiful oceanfront property for sale here in the mountains that you might be interested in — Bill C.
