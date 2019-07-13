Taking the summer off is not part of the curriculum for most teachers

Several years ago, I had a small sign on my desk featuring a grinning bear cub beside the slogan, “A teacher’s three favorite months are June, July and August.” Long before it had come to my attention that a great many people thought teachers did not do anything during the summer period. Workshops, taking classes, getting re-certified, teaching courses for others and such activities simply did not occur to some folks.
In my case, the “money thing” was always a huge concern because education at the public school level is not really a vocation that anyone goes into for the salary. One will not starve on the wages (usually) but there is little chance of taking a trip around the world or buying a beach house on what is earned. I am not complaining, either.
When I became a teacher, I did so because I wanted to. Before even beginning college, my parents and a few concerned educators asked me to think about what I was most familiar with and what I enjoyed most as the career time grew increasingly larger in the windshield.
I realized that it was school. That was where I had spent most of my life and I was familiar with the routine. So, education was the key to my future. Now, do not be confused that I cared nothing about being paid. Far from it. In fact, I had already come up with the ideal wage.
In 1960, my Uncle Frank got a job with the Department of Agriculture. He moved to Washington and somehow or other, I learned that “his” Uncle Sam was paying him the princely sum of $500 a month. Well, a little more than a decade later I was fortunate enough to be taken in by the unsuspecting Tazewell County Public School system.
Not really knowing what the salary might be I said a silent prayer that if I could just make five hundred dollars a month I would never ask for anything else. My wish was very nearly granted. When I opened that first paycheck, the bold print black figures read “Four hundred 89 and no/100 dollars.” Midas had nothing on me. That is, until the bills started coming in with my name on them instead of those of my parents. It was soon clear that $6,000 annually was just about right for being able to see a movie about once a month and buy some clothes at the bargain bin while living on light bread and lunch meat as a regular meal if one intended to pay for gasoline, insurance, telephone, electricity and various other necessities of life.
Ah, to be honest, it was not so bad and over the years the pay got better. Now, keep in mind that for the first 30-plus years of my teaching career, I only had one job one year – and that was the first one after college. After that, summers were filled for a generation with summer youth positions with the Tazewell County Development Corporation/Clinch Valley Community Action.
Those almost always started the week after regular school ended and concluded a few days before the beginning of the new term. Sometimes it was eight weeks and sometimes closer to 10. The Fourth of July was always a day off we looked forward to and there were years when if the holiday fell on a Thursday then the treasured four-day weekend became part of the package.
Being a teacher, in addition to being the most wonderful vocation anyone could have, did have its own perks in the schedule. Starting with Labor Day and then a couple of days at Thanksgiving, followed by a good Christmas break and more with Easter and Memorial Day breaks, there was always some time off. Naturally, living in mountains offered the prospect of a snow day or two or 10 during any given year and the late schedule time was always a delightful way to spend part of a day in the building.
Because I thought that I could do more than one thing at a time, within a few years I expanded the original blueprint and branched into real journalism. That first meant sports stories for the old Tazewell County Free Press and also some for the Clinch Valley News on occasion. This was during the days when the story would be done on a manual typewriter and crafted as a semi-feature for a mid-week publication. Still, the feeling of being a “sports writer” who could go to games and get paid for being there was a wonderful feeling.
Later, here at the Daily Telegraph, that job expanded into a regular position which sometimes meant that it was almost working two jobs at once but the opportunity was just too good to pass up. Covering not only high school but college and even professional sports proved to be an incredible amount of fun and was very helpful at bill-paying time. In addition, as an English teacher, I could use my own stories both to illustrate and challenge in the classroom. Not many students had to read what their teachers wrote every day or had a chance to grade the instructor’s paper.
So, June, July and August have always been good for me even though there have never been that many days off. I would have gotten bored, anyway.
After all, when you make $500 a month, you have to earn it.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.