Take your vehicle and drive to vote for the levy this week

We understand that churches operate on three important books: the Good Book, the song book and the check book. Any important organization has a bedrock set of written values upon which the organization bases its programs. Even though there might be various interpretations of the approved text, members will work together to ensure its most effective implementation based on a generally accepted and shared set of beliefs.
First on the agenda is to provide a balanced program that encourages a wide variety of talents to be used for the betterment of all. Music, the fine art not only of entertainment but an inspiring form of instruction itself, sometimes brings the lesson to life in a way that words cannot.
Members increase their own skill set and help ease the path(s) toward illumination. The arts also provide numbers of opportunities for an increased number of participants and participation is a key toward acceptance of the desired goals. Of course, the mixture of the words and the music, the performance, allows for a truly all-around development of the individual, thus increasing their own value, perhaps both to themselves and the group.
No matter which avenue the members of the organization choose to pursue, the resources have to be provided to make certain that success can be achieved with the most effective results for the largest possible number of persons.
Sometimes that means assistance with the van service or the church bus, providing the means for extension of services and programs, often for those who may have greatest need.
A wide variety of positions is likely to depend upon those resources because maintenance of facilities inside and outside is necessary to keep the institution in top operating condition.
Not only is this a prudent use of funds in order to prevent deterioration of those facilities but also to provide a more wholesome appearance in order to bolster the performance of those persons who almost always work better in a well-maintained environment.
As the upcoming special election for the Mercer County school levy approaches, the similarities are striking. With several thousand students spread across the county in grades K-12, including an extensive vocational-technical program, a county-wide network of athletic programs involving children from almost every community, a dedicated group of service personnel who drive, cook, maintain, clean and coordinate the technological and office duties required both during and beyond “regular” school hours in the modern era, the rules and regulation manual is thicker and more complex than ever.
All the school system members strive to follow guidelines handed down from Washington to Charleston to Princeton to Montcalm to Gardner to Bluefield and scores of localities. These regulations apply to every school, each child and all employees as it relates to their unique place in the organization. Rules are no respectors of persons and are designed to be implemented no matter the individual’s background. Sometimes in some places that costs more.
The arts are the delightful border that encloses those “normal” activities which take place in the classrooms, hallways and offices during a regular day. The concert and marching bands, the talented choral and madrigal singing ensembles, and the skilled artisans whose drawings and paintings brighten up the daily routine allow a unique group of children to make our world more fun, more inspiring and more meaningful.
We believe it is important to provide them with opportunities to take their talents within and without the school walls, around the area and state not only to showcase but to increase their own ability to work with and change the world.
Finally, the time comes to provide for these many opportunities and for several years the school levy has been a very valuable tool to help the children here in southern West Virginia. Providing a well-rounded program is expensive but so far the buses to transport children for a variety of activities have been assisted by that same levy and that has been a wonderful addition to not only the school system but to the entire area which has enjoyed so many extra-curricular activities including concerts, ball games, artful endeavors, etc., made much easier because of those all-important funds.
Locally, we often notice opportunities in other areas luring young people away, yet once again we have our chance, those of us who can do something to help these boys and girls – whether we have any children in school ourselves or not – to make it a little easier for them to grow and develop into the all-around citizens we depend upon.
Supporting the Mercer County school levy is a politically correct term which actually means you are doing something special for some great young people.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.