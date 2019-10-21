A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the United States pulling troops from Syria and President Donald Trump threatening Turkey with sanctions:
• Undoubtedly one of the best moves he’s made during his first term. No more American soldiers leaving widows and orphans behind — Jeff B.
• The blood of thousands of Kurds are on his hands and the thousand ISIS captives that are now free are 100 percent Trump’s fault. He shouldn’t have one supporter left unless they hate America — Joe H.
• Never seen liberals so ready for war in all my life. LOL. No we don’t want to get pulled into this mess again. Thought Obama stumped he was getting us out. Now Trump is actually doing it. It’s a trap to get us involved in another large conflict with our boys getting killed for nothing. But glad y’all support that — Cory B.
• My question is why do we have troops in all these countries? According to most news sources, we had no more than 50 service members in northern Syria. We got them out of harm’s way. The Syrian government is now backing the Kurds because the Turks are invading Syria. This is not our fight. We need to bring all our troops home from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and every other country that we have troops in danger. The U.S. should not be policemen for the world. We have enough needs here at home without spending money defending all these other nations — Greg G.
On a story about America’s hunting heritage facing major threats from animal rights groups, urbanization and a lack of unity among hunters:
• The problem is even more compounded in other areas. I live in Chesterfield County, Va., but grew up in Princeton W.Va. Here in Chesterfield, there are areas to hunt. But the public areas are overstocked with hunters, some who need to be educated on hunter safety. As for private land, most must join a hunting club for the privilege. At a minimum, you pay $500.00 to join for a year, and that’s the minimum. Land owners are understandably negative about allowing people to hunt their property. And as the voting population goes more steadily towards the left, it becomes more increasingly hard to maintain this tradition. At this point, I believe that there is not much we can do to maintain this tradition other than have people in government who support this sort of thing. This also is getting harder to do. — Chuck W.
• When they were announcing the New River Gorge National Park-Preserve, they showed one guy complaining about not being able to hunt in one area while there are literally tens of thousand of acres available for hunting. Also hunters, who bait areas, are not really hunters, they just want to walk in, kill whatever and leave. Used to be hunters walked in, scouting the area and waited. Now they roar in with their ATV’s, leaving their trash that they could have packed out and generally complaining about what they can’t do, instead of enjoying what they can do — Bill S.
On a story about dozens being arrested on drug-related charges in Mercer County last week:
• Come on folks. If these folks had been picked up for prostitution you would already have mugshots and names plastered everywhere. These folks deserve the same kind of embarrassment. Let’s go — Ed M.
• Most of these people are just users and not dealers. The police ain’t helping them by locking them up. They need treatment. The (people) bringing the dope to this place is who they need to be worried about — Summer M.
• I commend the Officers and Drug Task Force! The best news is some of these have children and I pray to God up above they are OK and raised in a whole new area! The officers works out in this weather to protect society and you people on here being negative, I don’t see your butts out there protecting others! — Lilly C.
• Really sad all these people out doing the things they are doing with children. Now sit and think. Now these kids will have to be put in the CPS system we have around here and hard to tell what will happen to them. Do what you do, I judge no one but, people if you have kids, please think of them first — Rachel D.
• This is wonderful news! Thank you for helping out state get a little “cleaner!” I can’t help but to think that one dealer behind bars will keep at least one more person from addiction! Every little bit helps! And this is way more than a little — Kimberly K.
