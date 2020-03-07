Super Tuesday may eventually trickle down benefits to Four Seasons Country

The smart people call it “channel surfing” and I was busy doing just that Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. From NBC to Fox to CNN and every network in between, the numbers rose and fell. According to one estimate, Michael Bloomberg spent $198 million.
Now that he has dropped out, those 18 delegates were worth about $11 million a piece and the commentators generally agreed he hedged his bets in the wrong direction.
Another billionaire, Tom Steyer (reportedly worth about $36 billion), had already stepped aside after also unloading a few buckets of cash in the failed attempt to gain the Democratic nomination. Remember some of those local races of years past when a candidate might reveal that he (usually) had taken $1,000 out of the savings account for a few newspaper ads or a billboard for a month and maybe a dozen radio spots?
Name recognition is evidently worth more than money in Joe Biden’s resurgent campaign, as noted when the current front-runner had virtually no investment in several of the 10 states he won Tuesday. According to one ad service, Biden had spent “six figures” on a digital commercial featuring his tenure as Vice President, which was by far the least among the other front runners over the past two weeks.
For instance, Bernie Sanders spent (or was prepared to) about $14 million total in the Super Tuesday states. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s team invested more than $3.5 million in the single-day effort. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s estimated expense in the big day was not quite $940,000 – a modest amount indeed when compared to the other hopefuls (excluding Biden).
The money issue has always been quite the puzzle, at least on paper. A president earns $400,000 per annum and if in office for a full eight years would earn $3.2 million. Yet, the average expenses for a modern campaign often total some $800 million or more.
Just how anyone could figure that spending 800 of anything to get 3.2 of the same thing makes any sort of financial sense is amazing. One could almost guarantee that some very powerful people who contribute some very large sums in a dazzlingly intricate scheme of campaign funding are going to expect a handsome return on that investment.
No matter who wins the office, it is likely that few of us here in Southwest Virginia or southern West Virginia are going to benefit a great deal. Despite the claims and promises – whether or not they were sincere – the local economies have shown a general decline since the mid-to-late-1980s.
Our little “Mom and Pop” stores are steadily disappearing, local towns have often been victim to severe decline of available goods and services and young people have been leaving the area with few intending to return.
We have noticed what the sociologists call those “silent closings” when the family-owned businesses shut down and are not re-opened or kept going by another merchant of similar means. Across the country, and not just in Four Seasons space, the giant “big box” chains dominate the market and we need look no further than our own local shopping centers to see that the stores are headquartered – not here – but in locations like North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas, New York and other places far removed from the 24701 zip code found within the pages of this newspaper.
Let me not plead the innocent here, either. I am as guilty as the next person of spending too much money under the giant neon signs controlled by distant bosses.
However, enough of us still get our brakes repaired down the street or buy our groceries at our local grocery store to be able to look in the mirror without too much guilt.
Try this – get out your old high school yearbook and notice the major change in merchants from the time of your graduation to the present day. Shocking, huh? That will give a quick lesson in local economics and remind us just why we can no longer get credit the way our corner store owner would give us and why when we go through a drive-through window at the fast-food service, we have to push the money through before we get any merchandise.
Don’t believe me? The next time you get a burger or fries, see if you can get the goodies before handing over the money or the credit card. In the “old days” we would finish the meal and then pay.
That is one of the reasons several readers lamented the demise of the Last Fountain down in Bluefield, Va. It reminded us of a bygone era of trust when the store owners knew us and we knew them and if we had to run home to get the few dollars we owed, they would let us.
We relied on each other.
So, not to be a prophet of doom here, but be careful about getting too excited for whomever gets the office because within our lifetimes the commonality between the “big candidates” of any party and those of us here at the bottom has grown exponentially. They live in a world the majority of us can only relate to by watching Entertainment Tonight.
Nevertheless, many of us who have traveled would rather live in our mountains among our neighbors no matter who occupies the big house at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
