Super Six group deserves thanks as time is now to play games in central location

Sad news about the Super Six proposal not being accepted by the Bluefield area, including Princeton with support from several in Tazewell County, as well, and the announcement that at least four more years must pass before Four Seasons Country will have another chance is a little discouraging.
However, a great big “thank you” to Marty Gearhart and Jeff Disibbio and all the area supporters is well deserved. All local fans appreciate their splendid effort to help Mercer County and the surrounding localities. They had everyone’s best interests at heart and a part of their own hearts was likely invested in the sacred soil of Mitchell Stadium. The decision has been handed down from high and now there is absolutely no conflict with our wonderful local folks who tried very hard to help, so it is time to reflect on the past and look to the future.
It would be true over the past 20 years that no school has been an innocent victim of the Wheeling monopoly more often than the Bluefield Beavers. Many readers have made the long trip up I-77 and related highways. It’s expensive, beginning with gas money. Most travelers stays at least one night and most will eat about three to five meals.
Ticket prices and souvenirs add in. If a hotel room costs $100 and meals average between $10 to $20 per person then anyone could expect to spend around $200 or more per person if a night is spent. That would not include any extra shopping. It is a sizeable figure.
Add to that the prestige of hosting a state-wide event, which brings much media coverage to the city and that kind of publicity is very valuable. Those “intangibles” are also significant for community pride. A few negatives are likely but in almost all categories, a tournament site is a “win win” for the municipality involved.
Like many of you, I was in town for the 1975 state championship game here at Mitchell Stadium when Bluefield beat South Charleston 20-7. The John Chmara-led Beavers had a fine all-around squad with Donnie Jackson the star of the group. Joey Beckett quarterbacked that group and his brother, Johnny, a standout on the ‘65 BHS title team, was an assistant.
One of the “54’s” from the Albert family – Randy – was a valuable member of that 1975 unit. His brother, Bill, another BHS-54 guy, played in ‘67 and has since worked with the fellows in various capacities. What a tradition and the ‘75 game will forever be one of the family’s favorite memories.
Although we annually proclaim that the season-opening game welcomes 10,000 fans, that has not actually been true for a while. The percentage is still just as high but our population is much less than in the glory days. However, on that raw, cold November 22, with dark clouds blanketing the area, somewhere between 12-13,000 fans packed Mitchell.
Several sections had every seat and even the aisles filled. Both concession stand areas were crowded. Around most of the field itself the throng extended three to four feet deep. I parked out at Westgate Shopping Center and walked. Never seen so many cars in Bluefield in my life.
You may remember that the “stars had to align” to get Bluefield a host date. George Washington needed to upset Charleston and they did. The Beavers next had to beat Buckhannan-Upshur and they did. The WVSSAC powers had previously decided if all that happened then Bluefield would host the title game.
Many figured that Daily Telegraph sports legend V.L. “Stubby” Currence, who helped to found the All State teams in West Virginia many years before had much to do with convincing the big boys that the Beavers should host. No doubt his enormous influence was a big help to bring the game to Mercer County.
When it happened the city and the whole area was in a sports frenzy. Naturally, with South Charleston’s standout (and he truly was!) Robert Alexander coming to town, the rivalry angle was worked to its maximum. “Stubby” was at the forefront of publicizing “Alexander the Great” and of course the Beaver coaches took time to mention that fact in the days before the game.
All of that worked in Bluefield’s favor for what (could be) a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The 1959, 1962 and 1965 teams all won their titles at Charleston’s Laidley Field. In ‘67, the BHS gridders traveled to Parkersburg. Gentleman John Chmara won his second title in 1984 as the Bluefielders again played in Charleston.
Charleston makes most sense for all West Virginians. It is centrally located and also happens to be the state capital. Fair for everyone and a prestigious location with accommodations. The WVSSAC basketball tournament does well there.
The committee is determined to use a place that works and Charleston fits the bill. It has been proven over many years. The stadium is still there in fine shape and nobody in the state would have to drive five hours to attend a game.
Usually, I am all for keeping sports and politics and religion separate but it is time for the Legislature to request in no uncertain terms that all of the state citizens would be best and most fairly served to have these games played in the centrally-located capital city.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.