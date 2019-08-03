Summer winds down as politics and local headlines heat up

It’s West Virginia State Fair Week coming up – or is it the opening of another school year?
If you answered “yes” to one or both questions, give yourself a gold star or maybe a bite of cotton candy. For those who think the summer break is too long, I understand you believe it is time those kids and teachers went back to work. Still, for someone as old as I am – and there are not many – it is a little difficult to call the roll the first week in August as the same time that ol’ Ferris wheel starts turning up in Fairlea.
We in the long-ago days (now known as “back in the day”) were used to starting classes the day after Labor Day and finishing either Memorial Day week or the first week of June.
However, somebody – not your local school officials – came up with the grand plan that there should be 180 days of instruction and those carefully checked by days or hours of seat instruction.
Just how much difference some of that actually makes is anyone’s guess but it is the law whether or not it is sound reasoning.
Speaking of sounds, there will be plenty at the state fair, which is widely regarded as one of the better events of its kind in this entire section of the country. Performers ranging from Lorrie Morgan to the band Alabama will be front and center on the stage, with a few acts yet to be named.
Those who have been to shows in the past already know that just about every seat in the grandstand is good and the acoustics are strong enough even for folks like me who do not hear so well as they did when the Swing Kings were still the biggest band around.
August 8 through 17 will be the dates for this year’s fair and that includes weekends.
Since the fair has plenty of late night food and fun, with concerts slated in the evenings and the trip up 219 North takes little more than two hours, it seems that all of us in the education business will still have plenty of opportunities for a good adventure.
•••
It was 1964 and the New York Yankees had sewn up the American League pennant, awaiting the winner from the highly competitive National League race.
A Daily Telegraph cartoon, showing a Yankee relaxing under a shade tree while a whirling cloud of battling N.L. teams hammered away at each other was captioned, “The winner should be easy pickings, if there is anything left of the winner.”
With 20 Democratic candidates lambasting each other this week in Detroit, visions of that brutal baseball battle came to mind. Old-timers will recall that Cincinnati, Philadelphia and St. Louis struggle with each other right down to the season’s last day with the Reds and Phillies finishing deadlocked in second, just a game behind.
Hours before the final pitch, there was still a mathematical chance for a three-way tie, which would have been unprecedented.
Democratic hopefuls, eager to regain the White House, note that the presidential field will soon begin to narrow and some party faithful are suggesting to at least a trio of prospective candidates including Montana’s Steve Bullock, John Hickenlooper and Beto O’Rourke, that they give up their bid and instead concentrate on the much better prospects of winning Senate seats which would help the party regain the political upper hand.
Chopping each other to bits on national TV is not a pleasant prospect prior to the upcoming campaign against an incumbent candidate whose base, although not a majority, has never wavered in its support and was strategically placed well enough in America so that even though the popular vote came up more than two million less than the losing candidate got, it was enough in the Electoral College to gain the victory.
Still, a good rough-and-tumble scrap is not always so bad. In that ‘64 baseball melee, the bruised and battered Cardinals, who somehow escaped from the fracas, went up against the well-rested New York team and managed to beat them. By the way, at least one of the major candidates in this race is from New York. Stay tuned.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
