I am a reader and evidently you are. Of the three “Rs” I suspect it is no accident that reading comes first. Every day I read our local Daily Telegraph, and also subscribe online to the Washington Post, daily review the St. Louis paper and often see what is being said in the Los Angeles times. Coast to coast, trying to keep up, you understand. In between, in any town or city I and the wife happen to visit, I pick up the local daily. Mental exercise is one thing — trying to stave off these “old age” diseases is part of the reasoning. In addition, I like to be able to take part in conversation no matter the occasion and to do that a person has to maintain a general knowledge of events of the day.
For another reason, I believe that reading helps one to think in complete thoughts. As I have written in this space before, what concerns me most as an educator about these devices many of us cannot seem to turn loose of is that they are fragmenting the way we think. Complete sentences are in danger. So are spelling skills. “UR” is not “you are” and yet that kind of communication is gradually encroaching on our mental states. Like kudzu that overwhelms the good old natural plants, this piecemeal communication is hurting our children’s ability to string ideas together.
One of my favorite columnists is Pulitzter Prize winning George F. Will and he recently penned a piece about the observations of Emory University professor Mark Bauerlein. Bauerlein was writing about the generation born between 1981 to 1996. He indicated that these children (also known as millennials) are the first ones to be raised on digital devices. His research indicates that a great many of these young Americans read “little except what is on their computer or tablet or cell phone screens.
Not everyone has fallen into the rut, of course and many young people are progressing quite nicely but a large number have become what Bauerlein notes are “sour, humorless, and disappointed with everything American and everything else less perfect than themselves.”
It might just be possible to reverse that trend if enough parents will bring out more books and newspapers while encouraging the youngsters to put away the computers and phones for a portion of every day. We do not have to Google the answer to everything — we can look it up on the printed page and have a better chance to retain what we learned. Does that sound like a teacher? If so, read on.
Here I am (we are) a month from the first day of reporting to school and the nerves are jangling like keys on a rocky road. The reasons are varied and more than ever related to the unknown. After three years of virus-plagued education, many of us have been hoping to get back to normal although a hefty number of experts tell us that “normal” is gone and will not be back. Thanks a lot for that bit of encouragement!
The news story here says that the BA. 5 “ninja” variant – actually termed a “sub”variant of the coronavirus accounting for about 67 percent of all new cases. As an teacher with both shots and both boosters I was really hoping that in 2022-23 there would be little reason to worry about having any more virus-related woes. Silly me. Scientists who know point out that no matter how many shots have been given, this new variant is easier to spread around and the most contagious. We have heard of cases from Florida to Tennessee and even here in Mercer County with the old traditional form of COVID, the map recently showed gold and a bold Daily Telegraph headline proclaimed via the governor’s office that “this thing isn’t over.”
After only a year of partial recovery of regular education in many schools, statistics (beware of them) indicate that learning is coming back to pre-pandemic levels although as usual, children from higher-income homes are gaining ground much more quickly than those from low-income families. No surprise there and in West Virginia, where so many children are lacking in basic resources, that recovery time is probably going to be slower. Estimates across the U.S. indicate that in the primary schools (grades K-5) learning is close to reaching a three-year curve to be where it should have been pre-pandemic. In the upper grades, that is expected to take long. As a high school teacher, I am in the midst of finding out here in southern West Virginia just what that might mean for children in our local high school classes. If the new variants do not slow the process too much, experts say that by the end of the 2024 school year, learning should be back to where it would normally have been, pre-pandemic.
Does that mean that the children who progressed through school since 2019 have lost something? Almost certainly. Just how much varies, of course. Those who kept reading, visited libraries, read books, magazines and newspapers, etc., will, as usual, outpace the ones who did not or do not. We shall see over the next 12-24 months just what we will discover about the next generation’s progress.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
