An apostrophe makes all the difference. It isn’t “Veteran’s Day” and neither is it “Veterans’ Day;” the correct designation has always been “Veterans Day” with no end punctuation because there is no end to the honor bestowed on American military participants. Those who have served, those serving and those who will serve are all part of the special day honoring their participation in service to the country.
Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day, for instance, because this day is not specifically designed to only recognize those who gave all. Instead, although many did give their lives for America, this day is set aside not only for the deceased but also the living. Thankfully, and many veterans mention this often, many personnel do not come home for which they are reverently remembered while most do for which all are thankful.
The 2022 date, yesterday on the calendar, has been variously celebrated near and far beginning with Sunday and continuing through the week. Weather has been a factor as celebrants always hope to be able to schedule events at times when the most participation will be likely. It was election week and officials at all levels have been extremely busy which also affected when many observances were slated.
In considering the dates, many students of all ages will be able to say that Veterans Day was originally designed to honor the end of World War I. Known as the “War to end all Wars,” it devastated Europe and sowed the seeds for the Russian Revolution, the rise of Nazi Germany and the start of the next world war barely a generation later.
However, World War I officially ended on June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed. That was some seven month after the actual fighting stopped on November 11, 1918. This armistice ended the killing and for a long time after that date was called Armistice Day. Congress made this official in 1926 and by 1938 the date was legally recognized. At the time, the general consensus was that the date honored the soldiers who served in World War I.
At the time, that seemed like a good idea. Then came World War II and the Korean War with literally hundreds of thousands of veterans involved so the earlier designation was no longer entirely accurate. Interestingly, there was a considerable number of military personnel who took part in both World Wars and some who also served in Korea.
By 1954, a very famous “old soldier,” none other than President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who gained earlier fame as the Supreme Allied Commander a decade earlier during the second world wide conflict, signed the document which proclaimed that the date would stand in honor of veterans of all wars. That satisfied most Americans for the next decade and a half.
Then — and this will surprise few — Congress got the bright idea to pass the Uniform Holiday Bill to make these federal holidays, so called, all designed to take place on Monday. The well-intentioned but judgmentally-flawed legislation did not fully take into account the honor and pride of the soldiers themselves. For example, all U.S. Marines, past and present, will know that this past week included a special date which is November 10 and that is the birthday of the Corps. No offense to Veterans Day but the Marine Corps birthday is right at the top of the Marine calendar. And another thing — that 1968 “Uniform” bill had the very word inside that took yet another dig at a special part of each soldier’s service, the uniforms worn during that time. Irritation began soon after and only grew with the passage of time. Almost no military folks liked the date set, which was during the final week of October and from coast to coast, many communities continued with the traditional November date, no matter what the legislators in Washington handed down.
Yet another U.S. President, Navy veteran Gerald R. Ford, was in office when Congress corrected itself and restored Veterans Day to Nov. 11, no matter what day of the week it fell. Ford signed the legislation in 1978 and across the land the date has remained intact, which it is likely to do from now on. (Memorial Day, by the way, became an official federal holiday in 1971.)
It is not exactly an American-only observance, because countries around the globe fought side by side with U.S. troops and they have their own celebrations. Canada, Australia, and Great Britain, Allies all, call this date “Remembrance Day” and in England, the date is altered with the observance held on the Sunday closest to the actual date of the 11th.
No matter – Veterans Day military participants almost always do so in order to recognize others instead of themselves. Selflessness is the order of the day, and every day.
Veterans Day. Now and forever.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
