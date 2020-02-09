The tragic death of a jockey seizes my attention. Line by line I learn of the tragedy, and the events before and after.
Brief snippets of horse racing that once passed for knowledge in my brain have now been transformed by a five-minute read.
I know the story. The whole story.
The event was detailed in a small southern newspaper that covers its community with passion and drive.
But on this day it’s not just about horse racing. I continue reading from papers across the U.S., and digest an array of powerful stories. One is about a basketball player with Down’s Syndrome, another is on a girl’s volleyball team whose six players have become family, and then there’s the interesting and unexpected read on how high school coaches handle blowouts.
Finishing the stories, I lean back from my laptop with a whirling mind.
Now comes the hard part.
Which one is best?
•••
Judging is not easy — at least not for me. But on this week I, along with several other journalism folks from our company, are charged with picking the best of the best from papers within our corporate family.
There are more than a hundred newspapers, in three divisions, in states across America.
In the weeks prior, preliminary judging has culled hundreds of entries down to a few.
Still, talent is fierce and choices are tough.
Stories, sources, structure and design are dissected. We discuss small details at length.
All the while, though, I become increasingly inspired.
I am impressed at the incredibly detailed work published by journalists at papers large and small.
•••
We are watching videos at a newspaper judging event.
Yes, videos. We do those, too.
They are posted on our websites, reflecting stories we cover and stand-alone events.
I am blown away by the winning entry. It would appear to be a PBS documentary or a short film produced by National Geographic.
Instead, it is a visual story told by a newspaper photo/video journalist.
On a related note, we also judge entries in Innovation in Storytelling on a digital platform. Stories that are not just about the nouns, verbs and adjectives, but also photos, slideshows, video, charts, graphs and more.
It’s a brave new world in journalism. And newspapers are on the forefront.
•••
I am reminded of the so-called pundits who, some years ago, enjoyed espousing their views on the newspaper industry.
The future was gloom and doom, they said. Paper boxes at the end of driveways would soon be tombstones in remembrance of an outdated communication form.
They were wrong.
We saw the future, and transitioned to digital products while keeping our print editions strong.
We upload stories from crime scenes, share info with readers via social media and alert residents to breaking news with texts and email blasts.
We communicate via newsprint, and laptops, and cellphones and tablets.
And the old once-a-day deadline is now 24 hours, seven days a week.
We did not die.
Instead, as evidenced by entries in the competition, we thrive.
•••
While days are spent in scrutiny of reporting, opinion writing, photography, public service and more, evenings are for camaraderie.
We talk family dogs and travel over deep fried pickles and cheesy flatbread. But soon, the conversation inevitably drifts to newsroom tales and stories past and present.
We journalists, I believe, are physically incapable of talking anything but shop.
We are a enthusiastic group ingrained with the spirit of the First Amendment and a public’s right to knowledge.
Our veins, and brains, are ink-stained.
•••
The week wraps up with a list of winners and weary group of editors. It’s time to head back to our own newsrooms, and catch up with our communities.
Packing clothes into my suitcase, my mind drifts back to the jockey — one of the first stories I read on the very first day of judging.
It was a small-town incident that, to my knowledge, did not make the national network news.
But it did make the hometown paper in a story that was eloquently crafted with detailed information.
And that, folks, is what newspapers are all about.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
