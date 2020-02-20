Sticking to a diet isn't easy when you are always on the run

When age creeps up on you, you remember when the things we take for granted today were new. I can remember when seeing “in color” on a television’s screen was a big deal.
I remember the very first calculator commercial: it could add, subtract, multiply and divide, and you had to call a special phone number if you wanted to buy one.
I remember when 8-track tapes were a big deal and when the first compact discs went on sale.
I also remember the first diet foods. I thank the Good Lord the scientists started working on low and no-sugar tech before I developed diabetes; otherwise I would have gone insane.
One of the first diet colas was a weak, watery concoction called Mr. Pibb. It was introduced in the early ‘70s. How did it taste? I said somebody dipped a crayon in some water.
The first sugar-free candies were more like flavored wax than candy. The first fat-free spaghetti sauce I tried was, to put it politely, vile. I had to throw out a whole kettle of spaghetti. I should have tasted the sauce first.
Fortunately, the situation has changed a lot from those disappointing first taste tests. There are sugar-free chocolate brownies that actually taste good, and sugar-free frosting for sugar-free cakes.
There are low-carb and sugar-free ice cream and yogurt with sugar-free chocolate and caramel syrups to go with them. Oh, I can get sugar-free creamers and syrups for my coffee, which goes a long way toward saving my sanity.
Unfortunately, my culinary choices still cut out a lot of the things I used to love. I used to love crusty creme horns all dusty with powdered sugar and chocolate eclairs pumped full of custard filling.
One of those delicacies would send me to the ER now, but I can’t help but dream. Going to a doughnut shop was one of my favorite things to do when I was a kid. It was chocolate doughnut time.
I felt a twinge of excitement when I heard that a doughnut shop called Totally Glazed opened on Mercer Street in Princeton. They sell coffee, so I have some excuse to visit and see what’s being offered. Editor Samantha Perry threatens to call my sister, Karen, if I transgress on my diet; and Karen will call mom. I know that means you-know-what to pay, so I’ll have to restrain myself. I’m just praying that somebody, someday creates a sugar-free chocolate doughnut.
Sticking to a diet isn’t easy and it’s often more difficult when you’re busy and have to eat on the run. There a lot of things I avoid like french fries since they’re so loaded with carbs, but I treat myself once in a while to small fries. Wish I could treat myself to a big chocolate-glaze doughnut or a piece of real chocolate cake, but that sugar would put me on the floor. Sometimes a dieter has to chose his or her treats.
Knowing a sweet treat could make you deadly sick makes will power a little easier. I remember getting sick and dizzy when I was first learning to cope with diabetes.
Losing weight and listening to my doctor helps, but I still had episodes of dizziness and nausea. That hasn’t happened again in years, thank goodness, yet I know it could happen again if I’m not careful.
In the end, I tell myself that diabetes or any other medical condition doesn’t have to command your life completely. My grandmother had diabetes, and she lived to be 96 years old while staying pretty active for much of her life.
You can treat yourself one day and be extra good for a couple more days to make up for it. Having a medical condition doesn’t mean you can’t do some actual living and build up some good memories.
I’ll probably stop by the new doughnut shop and at least smell them and enjoy their looks while getting a cup of coffee. We’ve all lived to see sugar-free chocolate syrup and sugar-free candies that don’t taste like something made out of melted crayons.
Hopefully, we’ll all live to see truly sugar-free chocolate doughnuts and sugar-free cream horns, and get to live a little longer and a little stronger.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.