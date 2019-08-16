Stepping out of your comfort zone is easier with friends

Friendship and social activities have never been my forte. While I do, most of the time, love to socialize, I have never been the best at continual socializing.
When I was younger, I was backward, as my Mawmaw would’ve called it. In other words, I was very shy. As a child, I would hide behind my mom, Melanie’s, legs.
Thankfully, my parents were very understanding and they never pushed me to do something that I didn’t want to do. Don’t get this confused with eating my vegetables, having manners and going to church. Those were not optional, and I’m very thankful that they weren’t because now I enjoy those things.
While I did have friends, I often found spending time with them a lot to be draining on me. While I enjoyed being with them, I longed to be at home in the quiet where I could draw or read.
Being around many people, or socializing for long periods of time, made me uncomfortable. I would pick at my fingers, chew on my lips, my stomach would turn flips and I would get very antsy.
Due to this, I struggled in school, not with my grades but with social settings. I’m not afraid to say this now, but I’m a little goofy. I’m fine with that now and I’m happy with my upbeat personality, but many times through the years my reluctance to socialize and my eccentrics earned me some rude comments. This did nothing but draw me inward even more.
It wasn’t until many years later that I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety that I understood I wasn’t odd, but that God gave me an obstacle to overcome.
If you told me several years ago that I would have a job where I have to come in contact with the public, a lot, I would’ve laughed at your face. Speaking to countless people? Public speaking? No way.
I like to think that now I have broken out of my shell. I often offer strangers a smile and enjoy speaking with people that I meet while on the job. I attribute much of my success in overcoming my anxiety to the Lord, my parents and my friends.
As I said before, my parents are very patient with me. During times when I would struggle my parents would always be there to aid me. They still understand that though I’ve overcome most of my anxiety that sometimes I can’t help a small setback. I still pick at my fingers, sometimes I stutter a bit when I’m nervous, and when I get overwhelmed I prefer to be quiet.
I can never thank my parents enough for their support and I also can never tell my friends how much they mean to me. I’ve never had friends like Lifestyles Editor Emily Rice and Photographer Jessica Nuzzo, and I am very blessed to have them.
They’ve seen me sick, they’ve seen me cry, they’ve seen me laugh until my stomach hurts, and they have joined me on countless adventures.
Nine months into our friendship, I know we have a lifetime ahead.
The thing that I appreciate most about them is that, like my parents, they accept me for my quirks.
They know the strangest aspects of me and they still love me like their sister. I proudly consider the two of them my adopted sisters as well.
I also never knew how important having strong friendships was for your mental health. Though I have my bad days, having friends that you can count on boosts your own confidence. Good friends will help you feel better about yourself without even knowing they’re doing it.
I can’t tell you how many times these two have talked me through difficult moments and I also can’t say how many cups of coffees we’ve talked over. One of my favorite parts of our friendship is that we can make fun of each other, that’s also how you know your friends are true friends.
Having strong bonded friendships also aids in depression. Though you may feel that you are at a good point and that you’re doing well being introverted, I promise you can benefit from finding good friends.
Recently the three of us spent a day crafting and in the midst of embroidery twine, beads, thread and pottery, I realized how truly blessed I am to have Emily and Jess, and how far I’ve come.
If I could say anything to my future self, it would be that life gets better and that the world isn’t so scary.
I promise that stepping out of your comfort zone isn’t so scary, and if you’re afraid to go alone, take a good friend.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Email her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
