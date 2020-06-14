A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about more than 19,000 fraudulent unemployment claims being filed in West Virginia:
• How about issuing large fines to anyone who filed a false claim and if they are on government assistance they forfeit their right to receive it now and in the future. Somebody grow a backbone and start holding people responsible for their actions — Jean J.
• Don’t understand why the working people of this whole ordeal are the ones truly punished. I’ve worked 50 to 60 hour weeks since this virus hit and my wife has been working 70 to 95 hour weeks and we get nothing extra for putting our lives at risk and being totally exhausted from no sleep, long hours and the crowds of people spending that $600 week + regular unemployment. The working class is truly the victim here — John M.
• The penalty should be they are not allowed any state assistance of any type for life — Michael P.
On a story about school officials in Mercer County discussing a possible return-to-school date for students:
• In September when it used to be and start school on a two-hour late year because in the winter you have to do that when it’s bad and let them get out two later like 9 to 5 I believe it would work out better for everyone, especially for the small kids — Bernadette H.
• I went to school for 12 years from 9 to 3 and I feel I got a great education — Frances C.
• Is August 20th still feasible? It’s June 9th. If you can’t be ready by then, you’ll never be — Lansing H.
• In my opinion they don’t need to go next year — Jarrod J.
• When I was in school we never went back until after Labor Day. We got out in June. But we didn’t get off during Easter or Thanksgiving. But that was a long time ago — Betty O.
On a story about construction crews beginning inspections for the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va.:
• People know so little of their history. Robert E. Lee was actually against slavery. If true history was taught and people really listened things might be different — Leah M.
• History can never be removed. You might remove a statue or a wall, but you will never be able to take back time, not even one second ago — Kevin V.
• How stupid. You can’t erase history. It’s how we learn to do better — Susan G.
• Those who do not learn from history will repeat their mistakes — Andrea C.
• I never did see a need to celebrate Robert E. Lee? Who did that in the first place? — Freida H.
• We need to make a list, and take them all down, after Stalin did the same thing before he tried to kill everybody — Noah R.
On a story about the peaceful vigil in Princeton to end racial injustice:
• I have heard enough of protesting. It is time for some cogent answers to the problems facing America. I am waiting — Walter P.
• It is OK to protest. However, there have been a number of deaths of innocents across the country due to rioting. There have been no protests for those people and very little media coverage except from Fox News — Ann K.
On a story about Brian Cochran defeating incumbent Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler in Tuesday’s primary contest:
• It’s about time some changes start happening. Congratulations Brian Cochran! — Nola P.
• We need a change! Hope he is for justice and not just a tap on the wrist for the most vile criminals that have been given light sentences for child abuse. No plea deals! — Vanessa T.
• Mr. Cochran I voted for you because I was tired of seeing all these deals being done, turning a major crime into a slap on the wrist, which I feel is what was being done. And hopefully you will realize that we who voted for you expect better than we had. — Shirley M.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice lifting visitation restrictions on nursing homes in the Mountain State:
• Might as well open them up. There’s going to be a major problem with corona here in about a week because of all the protests and riots — Michelle S.
On a story about Virginia protesters toppling a Christopher Columbus statue, setting it on fire, and throwing it in a lake:
• What did he do? Destroy all history people? What are you teaching your kids? — Jeanette L.
• The point is not whether one believes in what the statue does or does not represent. The issue is criminality. We can not teach our children right from wrong if we change the rules to suit our situation at a given time — Kathy W.
• I’m glad it’s gone — Karen M.
