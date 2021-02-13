State of states is once again hopeful yet major concerns remain on both sides

Both governors – Jim Justice and Ralph Northam – have outlined their thoughts on governing in their respective states for 2021. As in many years past, it seems likely that in rural southern West Virginia and outlying southwest Virginia not all will be in agreement. As population shifts become increasingly trending toward larger suburbs and cities, the emphasis on numbers is necessarily moving toward those areas. “We” in the outlying regions are more isolated and anyone who has looked at voting trends can easily determine our influence is definitely and steadily shrinking.
It is a likely scenario that at the state level in West Virginia, any candidate could win every single vote from Beckley south to Bluefield and lose if the other party got every one from Bradley north to Wheeling. In Virginia, the same is virtually true – a candidate could win all the votes from Roanoke to Bristol and would be soundly defeated if the other side gained the votes from Lynchburg to Fairfax. Ask any political analyst or simply review county registration numbers and the situation is obvious. Sheer numbers overwhelm the thinly-populated sections and that is making for turbulent times.
Both governors are also riding the winds of change. Northam is in his fourth and final year as Virginia governor while Justice recently took the oath of office and will serve for four more. While Northam has ties to incoming Democratic President Joe Biden, Justice is operating for the first time in his tenure without the presence of Republican Donald Trump, whom Justice has long proclaimed as a personal friend. A gain and loss? Very likely.
Justice, as a business-focused leader and Northam, a doctor, have different visions and probably few ties. For instance, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, these two leaders, although governing in adjacent states, had very little public communication or coordination in dealing with the situation. Not that they had to, of course, but it appeared unusual that either man was talking with state leaders across the country and seemingly not much with each other.
In his 2021 State of the State, Governor Justice praised the progress made – and there has been much in West Virginia. For example, perhaps no state has done a better job of getting the coronavirus vaccination program underway. In Virginia, and even locally, the vaccination rate has not been as effective. Numbers do play a role. West Virginia has about one-fourth as many people as Virginia and so even if Virginia is handing out four times as many vaccines the rate of “into the arm” is going to be about the same.
Eliminating the state income tax in the Mountain State will be the Legislature’s biggest issue, at least to begin the session. As always, making up the deficit for those personal taxes will have to be done from other sources. The so-called “sin taxes” on tobacco and alcohol products will be targeted, sales tax would go up, and there would be tax on gas, oil, coal, soda pop and perhaps other items.
It is easy to see how this might benefit the general population. Almost in the same breath, especially in border counties like Mercer adjacent to Virginia, business owners are going to worry about their prices suddenly being less competitive. We have had this discussion before and perhaps only a small business owner could truly explain the consequences.
However, Gov. Justice believes these financial changes will attract more people to the state and that in turn will provide an overall increase in buying which should finally result in more profits because of increased volume in sales. Recently, one legislator noted in an interview that West Virginia presently has approximately 1.8 million citizens and of those, fewer than 800,000 are working; that is, working in a “regular” job where taxes are deducted from the wages. If that figure is accurate, then right now less than half the population of West Virginia is actively employed.
Virginia has also a few situations requiring settlement. The hot-button issue of gun control is still prominent. Across the Commonwealth, wherein lies the former capitol of the Confederacy, debate and protest regarding monuments to the so-called Lost Cause are very much ongoing. From Monument Avenue in Richmond to the Confederate statue in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse, Virginia legislators are struggling with phrases like “heritage not hate” as the state tries to turn the social corner. Even former legendary governor and senator Harry F. Byrd’s statue on Capitol Square is going to be moved due to his involvement with the notorious Massive Resistance of 1956 to 1963 which resulted in many Virginia public schools being closed for years because of the right against integration in defiance of the Supreme Court ruling.
Will marijuana be legalized? Will that money result in teacher raises? One can only imagine the jokes which may be generated from this issue.
As we slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months, we can hope and pray that our state politicians, unlike so many at the national level, will actually produce meaningful legislation and do what is right for our citizens.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.