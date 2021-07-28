This year is a special one for Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. It was 20 years ago in 2001 that we opened our doors as Mercer County’s nonprofit Child Advocacy Center to provide free services to child survivors of abuse, neglect, violence and crime.
We have had the immense privilege to support over 5,000 child survivors and their protective caregivers in the past two decades and we look forward to being able to assist and advocate on behalf of many more children in the years to come. Another point of immense pride for our agency is the fact that we have the privilege to work with the many dedicated child advocates, child abuse investigators, detectives, social workers, counselors, medical professionals, and prosecutors who work so diligently to speak up for those who cannot always speak for themselves. Their tireless work in seeking justice for our most vulnerable crime victims: child survivors of abuse, is arduous and often times thankless. It is this same work that can also make the biggest impact on a life, on a family, and on a community.
Standing up for child survivors of abuse is worth it. Always. Every single time.
Child abuse is a harsh reality that we as a society tend to shy away from. This is an understandable reaction and response, really. We don’t want to believe that there are those in our community who are capable of hurting an innocent child. And yet, in the years that Child Protect has been in existence, and for many years before we were established, our local headlines have forced us to face the uncomfortable truth that we have had dozens of criminal child abuse cases, and more than a handful of cases involving child deaths, land in local jury’s hands over the years.
Juries have a hard, hard job. They are tasked with remaining impartial, reviewing all of the evidence presented to them, and making a consensus decision that will forever impact the lives of many individuals. We’ve seen this difficult task that juries are compelled to complete play out in a number of criminal child abuse cases that have been tried in Mercer County in recent months. We respect the jury’s decision in each and every case.
We also recognize that our organization, now a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center and Starting Points Family Resource Center, along with our community partners and investigative team members, have much work to do by way of educating our community on the dynamics and frequency of child abuse. We need to share the startling reality that 1 in 10 children in the United States will be a victim of child sexual abuse by their 18th birthday. That in over 90 percent of child sexual abuse cases, there will be no forensic medical evidence to “prove” that the abuse occurred. That in 95 percent of child abuse cases, the alleged abuser is someone that the child knows, and often times loves. That child abuse cuts across all social, ethnic, economic, and faith backgrounds. That it is our responsibility, each and every one of us as individual citizens, to do what is in our power and sphere of influence to keep kids safe and to create the community that we all want to live and raise our children in.
And so, as we celebrate a landmark anniversary this year, Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. has fresh resolve as we turn to face the challenges that lie ahead of us. We know that we are but a few in a sea of many who work each day to create safe spaces for children to speak their truth. And so to you, those of you in the sea of many, it is to each of you that we offer our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all that you do in the education field, in the health care field, in the public service field, and in the child welfare field to break the cycle of abuse, to actively support child survivors, and to walk beside the many small feet who are just beginning on the path towards hope and healing.
Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director
Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.