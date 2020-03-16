Squares of words and symbols designed to keep us warm

The last one I remember was at Miss Harry’s house on Pigeon Creek. I don’t why that one stuck in my memory so well, but I am happy it did.
I can’t recall all of the women there, but they were all sitting in the relatively small living room around a quilting frame which was covered with what seemed at the time just a large cloth.
Their hands were in constant motion as they sewed, using pieces of cloth I figured were left over from clothing they made.
My mother and other women had a Singer sewing machine with a pedal at the bottom. I was always afraid to touch it because, well, I was told not to.
Making clothing was a normal thing and scraps of cloth would always be left over. A quilting bee put them to good use. But they did not use machines for those quilts. It was all done by hand, and many hands made much shorter work of it.
I remember playing with Rita Brown at that bee because her mother, Jackie, was there as well.
But we often just watched and listened to the stories and chatter.
And, yes, a little gossip, mostly just yakking about ailments people had or what people were doing, mostly harmless things that they found entertaining. Nothing critical or malicious.
They laughed a lot, of course, and I recall Aunt Ebb being the topic of many of those conversations, mainly because it was inevitable that, if she were not working the day shift at the Celanese that day, she would just “happen” to pop in at lunch time.
Brown beans topped with onions, cornbread, canned green beans and, at the right time of year, fresh peas in white sauce. I still love it all.
Aunt Ebb would be dressed in her usual cowboy garb with jeans and plaid shirt. Boots too.
She was always so happy, at least in part because she could just watch them and eat and talk and not be asked to sew.
Well, they knew better. Aunt Ebb did not sew.
She could fix the faucet if it leaked. But she had no interest at all in sewing.
The quilts had various designs, usually nothing fancy, but often colorful squares with particular consistencies they seemed to create as they went along.
I could never quite figure out how they did it and my brain would hurt thinking about it.
These quilts, however, were not made to sell or hang on a wall for decoration or to display at a quilt show.
They were made for a particular reason: to keep people warm in cold weather.
And, boy, they did the job.
When I think about those quilting bees and the women who were sitting around them and no longer with us, I always wish I would have realized their significance and found a way to keep at least one of the quilts.
What happened to them? Who knows? Maybe some were kept, stashed away in a chest and handed down. Or maybe they all were discarded along the way, gone forever.
I do wish someone would have considered the idea of making a quilt for the families of each of those quilters, one that would have been a tapestry of their lives, with squares of words and symbols and depictions to tell the story of their lives.
The quilts could still have been used, of course, and they would have been.
But they would also have been handled with great care, and preserved, and passed down from generation to generation.
When I stroll through cemeteries and read tombstones, little is said about the person buried there. Usually just a name and dates, sometimes a Bible verse, but nothing about who the person was.
I guess it would be impractical to include very much — time-consuming and expensive — and maybe most people would not care.
But I think many would, and read them. And I certainly think families would cherish a personalized quilt that tells the story of a loved one gone.
The practicality of a quilt, or anything else for that matter, is fine, but it only serves a particular purpose.
What really counts is the passion and love that goes into it.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.