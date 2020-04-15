Spring fever is heightened by growing virus concerns

Well this certainly isn’t the way I expected spring to unfold. Warm days with absolutely nowhere to go.
Instead of enjoying warmer days outside, social distancing, the hoarding of toilet paper and panic have become the order of the day.
A trip to the local department store now is a risky proposition even with a face mask on.
And area roadways that are practically devoid of traffic, particularly during the late evening hours.
Who could have predicted all of this just a few short weeks ago?
I guess I did see this coming, at least to a certain extent. Here in the newsroom, we followed the coronavirus epidemic in China last December, January and February very closely. Particularly considering this was a new virus for which there was no vaccine or approved treatment. More than 80,000 people ended up being infected in China, so there was certainly reason for concern.
While I prefer to promote local stories on our Facebook page, we felt at the time that it was also important to keep our Facebook readers informed about the developing crisis in China. There was, after all, the threat of this new global plague hitting our American shores.
•••
Well here we are. Go ahead and scribble down Wednesday, March 11, 2020 somewhere. That day is when local developments and headlines started coming in at a rapid, and somewhat dizzying, pace regarding the COVID-19 crisis. The coronavirus had reached Virginia, and there were 17 confirmed cases on March 11. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on that day. Suddenly, we were forced to take notice of the coronavirus crisis whether we wanted to or not.
In the weeks or so before this, COVID-19 cases were being reported in California, Washington State and New York. The virus was in America. But not yet in the states of West Virginia and Virginia.
Things took another troubling turn on Thursday, March 12, 2020, when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered all schools in the Mountain State closed, even though West Virginia did not have a single confirmed case at that time. This made everyone stop and take notice of the virus threat.
That same day, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia jumped from 17 to 30. An alarming increase within a span of 24 hours, although there were still no confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia at that time.
Then on Friday, March 13, 2020, Northam ordered all public schools in Virginia closed as well. As that news was coming in from Richmond, reports were coming out of Washington that President Donald Trump was preparing to declare a national emergency. In the midst of this crisis, we had a double murder here in Mercer County, and a suspect was at large. Why would someone commit such a heinous crime in the midst of a global pandemic? It defies logic.
•••
I’m sorry for all of the troubling headlines as of late. I wish the news could be more positive right now. But sadly this is the new world we are now living in. And it all changed during the span of three days in early March.
Our daily routines have been dramatically altered. We are camping in at home, so to speak. We are trying to avoid large crowds while practicing social distancing. We are still washing our hands frequently with warm water and soap. And now, at least some of us, are wearing masks while out in public.
It took China nearly five months to overcome this crisis, and that is if we are to believe anything that China is saying. The big question now is how long will it take for the world, and the United States of America, to turn the tide on this horrific virus?
When can we hope to see a decrease — and not an increase — in COVID-19 cases? It is not happening yet. In fact, the number of cases in rural Buchanan County in deep Southwest Virginia jumped from two to 12 between Monday and Tuesday. That’s not good.
Will this crisis linger into May and even June?
Sadly, there are still many questions that we do not yet have answers for.
Stay strong. Stay healthy. Practice social distancing. And God willing we will overcome this crisis.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
